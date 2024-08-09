This 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) variant with 1TB storage is on sale at an incredible $600 discount





We're talking about a sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 with M2 processing power and that towering aforementioned internal storage space, which used to cost a whopping $1,799 but now "only" sets you back $1,199.

Obviously, the Apple M2-powered giant doesn't fall into the budget tablet category at this massively reduced price either, nonetheless shining with its value for your money like never before.





That's right, we're not aware of this particular version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2022 scoring a discount of this magnitude at a major retailer like Best Buy anytime prior to today, which makes us believe you may not have a lot of time to maximize your savings before going back to school





Although it's of course not quite as advanced as the 2024-released iPad Pro 13 with an Apple M4 chip under the hood, the 2022 edition of the biggest and baddest iPad out there will undeniably wow you with its screen real estate, 120Hz refresh rate support, mini-LED LCD technology, stellar battery life, super-powerful speakers, and yes, the overall system performance.





In case you're wondering, a 1TB iPad Pro 13 (2024) typically costs no less than $1,999, which makes it even clearer how amazing of an opportunity it is to be able to get its predecessor with the same amount of local digital hoarding room at 800 bucks less.



