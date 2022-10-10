Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options





If you thought those $200 discounts offered by Amazon a few weeks back were great, wait until you hear how much you can save by shopping at Walmart right now. At least if you hurry.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Two Colors $300 off (25%) $899 $1199 Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Two Colors $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Space Gray Only $200 off (22%) $699 $899 Buy at Walmart





Yes, the fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 beast with Apple M1 processing power and a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD screen in tow is available for "only" $899 instead of its $1,199 list price in a 256GB storage configuration.





At the time of this writing, both the gray and silver color options are in stock at that absolutely huge $300 discount (with no built-in cellular connectivity, of course), but given that many other similarly discounted versions of the 2021-released 12.9-incher can no longer be ordered online, the availability of this deal looks like a matter of hours.









The second best tablet may well be the third-generation iPad Pro 11 , which comes packing the same state-of-the-art Apple M1 chip while lacking mini-LED display technology. This slightly more compact powerhouse currently starts at $599 instead of $799 at Walmart, scoring the same unprecedented $200 discount in a 256GB storage variant normally fetching $899.





Both of these killer deals are likely set to go away fairly quickly, with the entry-level model still available in two colors as we write this and the 256 gig version already out of stock in silver, leaving you just with the gray option.