Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
If you thought those $200 discounts offered by Amazon a few weeks back were great, wait until you hear how much you can save by shopping at Walmart right now. At least if you hurry.
Yes, the fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 beast with Apple M1 processing power and a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD screen in tow is available for "only" $899 instead of its $1,199 list price in a 256GB storage configuration.
At the time of this writing, both the gray and silver color options are in stock at that absolutely huge $300 discount (with no built-in cellular connectivity, of course), but given that many other similarly discounted versions of the 2021-released 12.9-incher can no longer be ordered online, the availability of this deal looks like a matter of hours.
At $899, this is still not what we'd call a conventionally affordable device, but that's certainly a hard price to refuse for quite possibly the overall best tablet money can buy... until the next-gen iPad Pro 12.9 enters the scene.
The second best tablet may well be the third-generation iPad Pro 11, which comes packing the same state-of-the-art Apple M1 chip while lacking mini-LED display technology. This slightly more compact powerhouse currently starts at $599 instead of $799 at Walmart, scoring the same unprecedented $200 discount in a 256GB storage variant normally fetching $899.
Both of these killer deals are likely set to go away fairly quickly, with the entry-level model still available in two colors as we write this and the 256 gig version already out of stock in silver, leaving you just with the gray option.
Things that are NOT allowed: