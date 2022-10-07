Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch





Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Silver $80 off (17%)





Of course, regardless of when said next-gen slates are set to go official and with how much (or little) fanfare, their forerunners should still pique your interest... at the right price. Case in point, a 2021-released 10.2-inch non-Pro and non-Air iPad with 256 gigs of internal storage space at a cool $80 discount.





That makes this particular Wi-Fi-only variant of the ninth-generation "standard" iPad as affordable as it's ever been, but you might want to hurry and avoid seeing the killer new Amazon deal go the way of the dodo... and the few similar offers available in the past for very short periods of time.





Granted, there's a good chance this same discount will be included in Amazon's special pre-holiday Prime Early Access Sale next week, but if you're not a Prime member, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger right now.





Normally priced at $479 in a 256GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is currently marked down by less than 80 bucks everywhere from Best Buy to Walmart and Target. Even Amazon only has a silver color option in stock at that extremely rare discount at the time of this writing, further suggesting the deal could disappear (once again) very quickly.





By no means a direct rival to Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S8 family , the iPad 9 arguably delivers decent value for your buck with solid battery life, a great screen, not-too-shabby Apple A13 Bionic processor, stellar software support, and yes, even a good old fashioned headphone jack on deck.