Logitech leaks two unannounced iPad Pros ahead of their supposed October launch
Finally, people worldwide can now buy the all-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which Apple announced at the beginning of September. But according to the rumor mill, Cupertino plans to release a new generation of its regular tablet and two new iPad Pros at an event in October. And it seems that the rumors might be right about this.

On its Crayon Digital Pencil page, Logitech has listed all iPad models that support its stylus. But, as 9to5Mac first reported, the company recently added two new iPads to its list: the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen). Now, if you follow Apple's products, you'd know that these generations don’t yet exist — they currently stop at 5th gen and 3rd gen, respectively. Furthermore, under each device in the Model section, Logitech has written: "Coming Soon."



The two tablets have already been removed from the listing, so even if you go to the Crayon Digital Pencil's page, you won't see them. However, the fact that the leak came from Logitech itself could mean Apple is really close to announcing its new iPad Pro. But why do we say that?

Well, as the folks from 9to5Mac pointed out, the Crayon Digital Pencil is the only third-party stylus that has the same functions within iPadOS as the Apple Pencil. In order to achieve that, Apple and Logitech must have been working very closely with one another, and surely Logitech knows a thing or two in advance about the upcoming Pro iPads.

But what about the regular iPad 10.2? Well, since the listing of the two iPad Pro models happened by mistake, probably Logitech just didn't leak the whole list. Of course, everything at this point is only rumors and speculation, and we guess we will soon see if Apple indeed announces new iPads in October, as the rumor mill expects.
