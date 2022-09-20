Logitech leaks two unannounced iPad Pros ahead of their supposed October launch

The two tablets have already been removed from the listing, so even if you go to the Crayon Digital Pencil's page, you won't see them. However, the fact that the leak came from Logitech itself could mean Apple is really close to announcing its new iPad Pro. But why do we say that?Well, as the folks from 9to5Mac pointed out, the Crayon Digital Pencil is the only third-party stylus that has the same functions within iPadOS as the Apple Pencil. In order to achieve that, Apple and Logitech must have been working very closely with one another, and surely Logitech knows a thing or two in advance about the upcoming Pro iPads.But what about the regular iPad 10.2? Well, since the listing of the two iPad Pro models happened by mistake, probably Logitech just didn't leak the whole list. Of course, everything at this point is only rumors and speculation, and we guess we will soon see if Apple indeed announces new iPads in October, as the rumor mill expects.