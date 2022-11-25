Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $100 Wi-Fi-only discounts

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.

Powered by the exact same decidedly high-end Apple M1 chip as the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, this year's 10.9-inch iPad Air is the best iPad for a lot of people, especially in terms of value for money and especially at a cool $100 discount.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$99 off (17%)
$499 99
$599
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$99 off (13%)
$649 99
$749
Buy at Amazon

That's right, the $599 and $749 list prices of the Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) in 64 and 256GB storage configurations respectively are both marked down by the same unprecedented 100 bucks, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a few different color options regardless of how much local digital hoarding room you need.

If you don't happen to see the aforementioned Amazon prices reflect the full $100 discount at the time of your purchase, you might want to try adding your preferred fifth-gen iPad Air model to your digital cart and check for extra savings before finalizing your order.


That's because this seemingly unbeatable Black Friday deal involves a combination of instant and "checkout" savings, which is not what we can say about Amazon's more straightforward $80 price cut on cellular-enabled iPad Air 5 variants with your choice of 64 or 256 gigs of internal storage space.

That's... far from the best 5G-flavored offer on record, though, so if you can't live without cellular connectivity, it's probably wise to wait for at least slightly higher Cyber Monday or last-minute Christmas discounts.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$80 off (11%)
$669
$749
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors
$80 off (9%)
$819
$899
Buy at Amazon

In addition to an M1 processor that smokes the raw power of the best Android tablets available this holiday season, the iPad Air (2022) has a reasonably high-quality Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen going for it too, as well as excellent battery life, booming speakers, a very neat 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, always reliable top-mounted fingerprint sensor, and perhaps most importantly, unrivaled software support... for its price bracket.

