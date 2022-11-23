Apple's blazing fast iPad Air (2022) with 5G is on sale at a new record high discount

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

While a lot of excellent Black Friday tablet deals have kicked off several days or even weeks ahead of a "normal" schedule this year, many others will undoubtedly follow by November 25 (and possibly beyond that date as well), allowing holiday shoppers to save big on the best iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and so on.

In terms of top Black Friday iPad deals, it's hard to imagine anything better than what Amazon currently offers on a very specific 2022-released Air model will emerge before Christmas.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, M1 Chip, 64GB Storage, Purple
$134 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Given that the e-commerce giant only sells this one fifth-gen cellular-enabled iPad Air variant in a purple color with 64 gigs of internal storage space at a massive $134.05 discount at the time of this writing, we're not sure we're dealing with a Black Friday 2022 promotion per se.

Of course, that's irrelevant to a bargain hunter whose interest lies solely on maximizing their holiday savings, although it is definitely worth pointing out that Amazon could easily run out of inventory by Friday at this heavily reduced price.

An Apple M1-powered iPad Air (2022) with built-in 5G support typically costs $749 and up, mind you, so you're looking at spending a whopping (and completely unprecedented) 18 percent less than usual here.

That's a pretty awesome discount for a "mid-range" tablet that technically rivals the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE while incredibly sharing a state-of-the-art processor with the ultra-high-end iPad Pro (2021) generation.

Granted, this year's iPad Pros are slightly more powerful than this year's iPad Air, but the M1 chip is still fast enough to give Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S8 lineup a run for its money. 

Add 5G speeds into the equation, and you have an absolute screamer on your hands with a high-quality 10.9-inch screen, great battery life, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with Center Stage functionality, and excellent-sounding stereo speakers also in tow at a higher-than-ever discount.

