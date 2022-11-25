Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105

For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time.

We're obviously not talking about incredibly deep price cuts here, but given how insanely expensive these bad boys can get in some of their more advanced configurations, you can probably appreciate any small opportunity to save a few bucks without jumping through any hoops.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB Storage, Two Colors
$105 off (5%)
$1994
$2099
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB Storage, Space Gray
$100 off (10%)
$899
$999
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB Storage, Silver
$85 off (5%)
$1613 99
$1699
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB Storage, Two Colors
$65 off (5%)
$1233 99
$1299
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB Storage, Two Colors
$55 off (5%)
$1043 99
$1099
Buy at Amazon

Formally unveiled and commercially released just last month, the Apple M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is unsurprisingly sold at new record high discounts by Amazon for Black Friday in several different versions.

While the highest current markdown (of 105 bucks) is predictably available on an obscenely priced 11-inch flagship with both cellular connectivity on deck and a whopping 2TB of internal storage space, you can also shave a very cool $100 off the $999 list price of a 5G-enabled space gray model with just 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Then you have a silver-coated 1TB variant with built-in cellular capabilities fetching 85 bucks less than usual, while the 256 and 512GB storage configurations are discounted at the time of this writing by an unprecedented $55 and $65 respectively with 5G support in tow.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 2TB Storage, Two Colors
$95 off (5%)
$1804
$1899
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, Two Colors
$75 off (5%)
$1424
$1499
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Two Colors
$55 off (5%)
$1044
$1099
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Space Gray
$50 off (6%)
$849
$899
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Two Colors
$40 off (5%)
$759
$799
Buy at Amazon

The Wi-Fi-only 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at slightly humbler but still pretty decent discounts of its own ranging from 40 to 95 bucks depending on how much space you need to store all your remote work and mobile entertainment stuff.

Granted, these might not seem like the best Black Friday iPad deals available this year (because they're probably not), but if you can't afford the newest 12.9-inch giant or you don't need all that screen real estate, this is almost certainly thebest iPad for you and it's definitely better to save... something than nothing at all.
