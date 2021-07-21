Here's how you can save a cool $200 on Apple's iPad Air (2020) with LTE

Here's how you can save a cool $200 on Apple's iPad Air (2020) with LTE0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's if you pay the $599 and up retail price, mind you, with even more value provided at discounts of around $100 in multiple different versions with no strings attached on Amazon.
Regularly available for $729.99 instead, this deeply discounted iPad Air (2020) configuration can be yours at $529.99 if you don't mind activating a new line of T-Mobile service on a "qualifying" 5GB or higher mobile internet plan.
It almost goes without saying that the incredibly well-reviewed iPad Air 4 has never been on sale at a bigger markdown (in Wi-Fi-only or cellular-equipped variants), so even though T-Mo doesn't explicitly list an expiration date next to this hot new promo, something tells us it's not going to last forever.
Otherwise put, you may want to hurry if a 10.9-inch tablet with a sharp Liquid Retina display, powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset, wasp waist, relatively thin bezels, and top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor sounds like something that could suit your needs this back to school season.