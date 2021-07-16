Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Technically, the latest killer iPad Air (2020) deal doesn't come with an expiration date, but something tells us the unprecedented $110 price cut you're looking at today will not last forever. Unfortunately, you'll have to opt for a very specific Wi-Fi-only rose gold flavor with 256 gigs of internal storage space to score that hefty markdown, although many other models are also on sale at decent discounts of their own.



Every single entry-level 64GB variant sans cellular connectivity, for instance, currently costs 60 bucks less than usual, while a number of Wi-Fi-limited and LTE-enabled 256GB models can be purchased at an overall modest $50 off their list prices.



In case you're wondering, no iPad Air (2020) configuration or color has been on sale at a $110 (let alone higher) discount before, In case you're wondering, no iPad Air (2020) configuration or color has been on sale at a $110 (let alone higher) discount before, Prime Day extravaganza included, and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special conditions to qualify for this 15 percent price cut.



In addition to the aforementioned Apple A14 Bionic processor, which is objectively better than anything similarly priced Android tablets might have going on nowadays, the fourth-gen iPad Air also comes packing up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge while sporting a super-high-quality Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor.



Put simply, the quality-price ratio is pretty much unbeatable right now, at least if you like rose gold-coated gadgets and digital hoarding.