 

iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
While Apple is widely expected to release an iPad Air-style diminutive tablet this year, 2020's A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher should be able to easily retain its commercial appeal until 2022 or possibly even 2023.

Even though it's obviously not quite as fast or as snazzy as 2021's iPad Pro duo, the fourth-generation iPad Air is undeniably one of the best tablets money can buy right now. Normally priced at $599 and up, the razor-thin slate is that much more attractive at a nice discount, which is precisely what Amazon shoppers can get if they hurry.

Technically, the latest killer iPad Air (2020) deal doesn't come with an expiration date, but something tells us the unprecedented $110 price cut you're looking at today will not last forever. Unfortunately, you'll have to opt for a very specific Wi-Fi-only rose gold flavor with 256 gigs of internal storage space to score that hefty markdown, although many other models are also on sale at decent discounts of their own.

Every single entry-level 64GB variant sans cellular connectivity, for instance, currently costs 60 bucks less than usual, while a number of Wi-Fi-limited and LTE-enabled 256GB models can be purchased at an overall modest $50 off their list prices.

In case you're wondering, no iPad Air (2020) configuration or color has been on sale at a $110 (let alone higher) discount before, Prime Day extravaganza included, and no, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any sort of special conditions to qualify for this 15 percent price cut.

In addition to the aforementioned Apple A14 Bionic processor, which is objectively better than anything similarly priced Android tablets might have going on nowadays, the fourth-gen iPad Air also comes packing up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge while sporting a super-high-quality Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and a top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Put simply, the quality-price ratio is pretty much unbeatable right now, at least if you like rose gold-coated gadgets and digital hoarding.

iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Air 4: How much of a difference?
iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Air 4: How much of a difference?
May 28, 2021, 4:52 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Apple iPad 8 vs iPad Air 4: Which one should you buy?
Apple iPad 8 vs iPad Air 4: Which one should you buy?
Sep 29, 2020, 7:35 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
iPad Air 4 64GB vs 256GB storage: which one should you get?
iPad Air 4 64GB vs 256GB storage: which one should you get?
Sep 23, 2020, 4:50 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
Best Apple iPad Air 4 cases and covers
Best Apple iPad Air 4 cases and covers
Jun 25, 2021, 6:11 AM, by Radoslav Minkov

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020)

PhoneArena Score:

9.0


  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

