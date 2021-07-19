Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Apple's most affordable iPad Air (2020) model is more affordable than ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Apple's most affordable iPad Air (2020) model is more affordable than ever
If we didn't know any better, all the great fourth-gen iPad Air deals recently available on Amazon would strongly suggest a new edition of Apple's middleweight tablet is right around the corner.

But seeing as how that doesn't appear to be the case and you may have to wait up to another two years for a fifth-gen iPad Air with a high-quality OLED display to finally break cover, there's no reason you should turn down the opportunity to buy 2020's 10.9-incher at a lower than ever price with no strings attached.

Just a few days after seeing last year's "lighter than air" slate hit its highest discount yet in a Wi-Fi-only 256GB variant, we're happy to report the entry-level 64 gig configuration is now marked down by $99 in green and space gray paint jobs. 

Unfortunately, Amazon has all the other color options out of stock at the time of this writing with 64GB local digital hoarding room and no built-in cellular connectivity, which is most likely owed to how many orders have been placed since this excellent new deal kicked off over the weekend.

While not quite as deep as the $110 price cut we told you about late last week, this shaves an unprecedented and unrivaled 17 percent off the $599 MSRP of the cheapest iPad Air (2020) model on the market.

Furthermore, the same $99 discount applies to all 4G LTE-enabled versions in stock right now with both 64 and 256 gigs of internal storage space, equating to 14 and 11 percent off $729 and $879 list prices respectively.

In other words, this looks like the absolute best time to purchase one of the absolute best tablets available in 2021, regardless of your chromatic, storage, or connectivity preferences. Granted, the iPad Air 4 remains a tad more expensive than a few of the best Samsung tablets money can buy, for instance, but with a powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor, super-sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, solid battery life, excellent stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C port in tow, that premium is entirely justified.

