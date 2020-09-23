Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Apple Articles Tablets

iPad Air 4 64GB vs 256GB storage: which one should you get?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Sep 23, 2020, 4:50 AM
iPad Air 4 64GB vs 256GB storage: which one should you get?
Apple recently announced its 4th generation iPad Air, but the tablet won’t go on sale until October, giving you the time to consider if you should get one and if yes, then which configuration?

We already went through all the new iPad Air 4 colors and if you’re using an iPad Air 3, then you can check our iPad Air 4 vs iPad Air 3 comparison to check what your gains with this upgrade will be.

But perhaps one of the most important decisions you’ll have to make when configuring your new iPad Air 4 is which storage option to go for. Once you’ve made your pick, you’re stuck with your choice, and there’s nothing more annoying than having to delete files or apps to make enough space for new ones. Of course, when it comes to storage, more is always better, but the 256GB version costs $150 more than the 64GB variant. That’s a lot of money for something you might not need.

So, the question is, in which scenario is it okay to go for the 64GB iPad Air 4, and when should you spend the extra money on the 256GB version? Let’s find out!



Choose the iPad Air 4 64GB if you’re looking for a new streaming machine



One thing that’s important to note is that for both storage options, the number refers to the total storage the device has. From it, you must remove the space the OS and preinstalled apps take up to get the free storage you have at your disposal. iPadOS typically takes up about 10GB and the preinstalled apps arond 4GB. This leaves you with 50GB or less for your apps and files.

And if you’re looking to buy the iPad Air 4 as a bedside device for entertainment then the 50 gigs will be more than enough. These days you can stream pretty much anything, if your internet is good enough, from music and movies to games. Without the need to download content to your device, you don’t need the extra storage.

The 64GB version still offers enough room to download your favorite apps and it will take a while before you fill it up with photos and videos, which is rarely what iPads are used for anyway.

And, if you’re going camping for the weekend, there’s enough space to download a few movies or TV shows for your kids to enjoy during the trip when the internet becomes unreliable.

Choose the iPad Air 4 256GB if you’re looking to create content or use it for work



With all the changes Apple made to the iPad Air 4, it is now positioned as a budget iPad Pro of sorts. You can get the new Magic Keyboard for it, and iPads can be used with a mouse for a while now. Apple even compared it performance-wise to some Windows laptops, highlighting how much better it performs than some of them.

With this in mind, it’s not a stretch to think you might want to use your iPad Air 4 for a lot more than streaming or browsing the web. You can edit videos, create music, drawings or even 3D animations. The iPad Air 4 certainly has the computing power for all those tasks, but to comfortably use it for work, you’ll need the extra storage. 


The 64GB version will quickly clog up with your work files, forcing you to either move files from older projects somewhere else or delete what you deem unnecessary. Needless to say, it’s best to have everything at your disposal. Although there’s no guarantee that the 256GB will satisfy your storage requirements, it will certainly go much further towards that goal than the 64GB version.

If you're planning to use the iPad Air 4 to the fullest, squeezing every ounce of performance from its hardware, then the 256GB storage option is the one to get, otherwise you'll workflow will hit a bottleneck pretty quickly.


Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches
    2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless