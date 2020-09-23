Best Apple iPad Air 4 cases and covers
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (4th generation)
By far the most popular iPad cover, Apple's Smart Folio may be a bit overpriced, but it's simple, and it does what most iPad users are after, when looking for a case or cover. It can prop up the iPad for watching content or typing, so you don't have to hold it, and it protects the screen from scratches. The Smart Folio also automatically puts your iPad Air 4 to sleep and wakes it when you close and open it, as an additional convenience.
This is also the cover to get if you'd like to add some additional visual flare to your iPad Air 4, as it is available in three fun color options in addition to black and white – those being Deep Navy, Cyprus Green and Pink Citrus. Note that this cover will not protect your iPad Air 4's back from scratches, though. It attaches magnetically to the iPad's side and covers only the display. This, however, arguably also makes it extremely convenient, plus it doesn't add any noticeable thickness or weight to the iPad.
Buy the Smart Folio for iPad Air 4 from Apple.com
Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Air (4th generation)
Are you a student who needs a keyboard? Or are you an iPad power user who wants a full laptop computer-like experience? Logitech has been making some high quality, great value all-in-one keyboard cases for various iPad models, and this is the company's newest one for the iPad Air 4. It's about half the price of Apple's own Magic Keyboard (which we'll also check out), and it gives you a full-size backlit keyboard, along with a decent-size trackpad.
The Logitech Folio Touch also notably has a row of function keys (for brightness, volume, etc.) that even Apple's own Magic Keyboard doesn't have. And, as this is a keyboard case, the Logitech Folio Touch also protects your iPad Air 4 from all sides when closed, and of course can double as a stand. It connects to your iPad via the Smart Connector on its back, so no charging is ever needed.
A downside to this keyboard case is its weight and thickness. It adds 22.8 ounces (646 grams) of extra weight to your iPad Air 4, and some significant bulk. In any case, for all that it brings to your iPad, and considering its price, this is a great case to pick if you're after good protection along with a laptop experience.
Buy the Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Air 4 from Apple.com
OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case for iPad Air (4th generation)
If you're looking for a simple protective case for your iPad Air 4, that can also be used as a stand – this is a quality one to choose. It does cover your iPad from all sides, protecting it from scratches and drops, and has a transparent back, so you can still showcase your chosen iPad Air 4 color finish.
If you're rocking an Apple Pencil, it will also be protected, as this case's flap will cover it entirely. Much like Apple's Smart Folio, it can prop up the iPad in both typing and viewing angles.
Buy the OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Folio Case for iPad Air 4 from Apple.com
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th generation)
The most unique and flashy keyboard case available for the iPad Pro is now also compatible with the new iPad Air 4. While far from cheap, it is the most premium-looking keyboard to get for your already premium-looking iPad Air 4, creating a package that is certain to draw attention.
Easily place your iPad Air 4 onto this keyboard case thanks to its strong magnets, and both will connect through the iPad's Smart Connector. This is a backlit keyboard just like the Logitech Folio Touch, and it also never requires charging. In contrast to the Logitech Folio Touch, this one is much thinner, has larger keys, and even a USB‑C port for passthrough charging.
It also sports a touchpad, delivering the laptop-like user experience professionals and students may be after. No row of function keys, though, which the Logitech Folio Touch does have. Aside from being a great keyboard and allowing your iPad Air 4 to be adjusted for many viewing angles, this keyboard case offers front and back protection for your iPad, when it's folded.