Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Apple Tablets Picks

Best iPad Air 4 screen protectors

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Sep 23, 2020, 9:23 AM
Best iPad Air 4 screen protectors
So, you’ve made the decision to buy an iPad Air 4 as soon as it becomes available next month. But you’re worried your fancy new gadget might be quick to take damage. Well, one option would be to get a case for it, for which you should head over to our best iPad Air 4 cases and covers article.

If you want to enjoy the sleek design of the new iPad Air, however, you might want something more minimalist than a case. That’s where screen protectors come in! With a good screen protector, you can keep the most important part of your iPad, the display, from getting scratched or even cracked in case you drop it. Most of them will barely be noticeable if you apply them correctly and can save you hundreds of dollars on repairs.

Apple doesn’t sell screen protectors for its products, perhaps seeing them as an insult to the design of the products, so you’ll have to rely on third-party manufacturers. Still, there are plenty of options.

Best screen protectors for the iPad Air 4, a summarized list:
  • Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
  • amFilm Tempered Glass Glass Screen Protector
  • iCarez PET Film Screen Protector
  • Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
  • IVSO Screen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

And now time to take a closer look at each screen protector:

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPad Air 4


Spigen is a big name among smartphone case makers and of course, it has products to take care of your iPad as well. The company’s tempered glass screen protector comes with a 9H pencil lead degree hardness, which is enough to keep the display safe from most scratches. The protector also has an oleophobic coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints and promises extreme clarity.

The downside is that this protector is a bit more expensive and you get only a single one in the box.

amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPad Air 4


amFilm has also proven itself in the industry and its iPad Pro 11-inch screen protector is among the most popular ones. Now that the iPad Air 4 has an almost identical design and size, the same protector can be used for both tablets, which is also valid for all products on this list.

The amFilm tempered glass screen protector is a third of a millimeter thick, compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 and has an oleophobic coating just like the Spigen one. The protector also comes with handles for easy, hassle-free application. To put the cherry on top, the package includes 2 protectors, so you’ll be set for a long time.

iCarez Screen Protector for iPad Air 4


Unlike the other screen protectors on this list, the iCarez one isn’t made from tempered glass. Instead, it’s a PET Film, which comes with some advantages and disadvantages. The downside is that it’s only rated at 3H hardness, making it less resistant to scratches.

The upside is that it’s cheaper and unlike the glass protectors, this one has antiglare properties which should make using your iPad Air 4 in bright sunlight a much better experience. If you think you’ll be changing protectors often regardless of their durability, this one is the right choice.

Supershieldz Screen Protector for iPad Air 4


The Supershieldz temperade glass screen protector is the most affordable option among the four glass ones on this list. It’s as thin as the Spigen one but comes with an added extra: curve edges. Sure, at that thickness even regular edges are barely an annoyance but our fingers are very sensitive and when you’re holding your iPad, your thumb will be happier glance against smoother edges. Plus, that makes it less likely that the protector will catch on something and get damaged.

And despite the lower price, you still get a couple protectors in the pack. Pretty good value!

IVSO Screen Protector for iPad Air 4


IVSO offers the thinnest tempered glass screen protector with a thickness of just 0.25mm. Now, that does make it slightly less impact resistant but when it comes to scratches, it should do just fine. It’s still rated at 9H hardness and offers all the usual benefits of tempered glass. On top of that, its tiny edges are also curved to make it even less noticeable that you have a protector on your iPad Air. If you’re looking for the stealthiest screen protector, that’s the one to go for!

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches
    2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless