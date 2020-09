Best iPad Air 4 screen protectors

Best screen protectors for the iPad Air 4, a summarized list:

So, you’ve made the decision to buy an iPad Air 4 as soon as it becomes available next month. But you’re worried your fancy new gadget might be quick to take damage. Well, one option would be to get a case for it, for which you should head over to our best iPad Air 4 cases and covers article.If you want to enjoy the sleek design of the new iPad Air , however, you might want something more minimalist than a case. That’s where screen protectors come in! With a good screen protector , you can keep the most important part of your iPad, the display, from getting scratched or even cracked in case you drop it. Most of them will barely be noticeable if you apply them correctly and can save you hundreds of dollars on repairs. Apple doesn’t sell screen protectors for its products, perhaps seeing them as an insult to the design of the products, so you’ll have to rely on third-party manufacturers. Still, there are plenty of options.And now time to take a closer look at each screen protector:Spigen is a big name among smartphone case makers and of course, it has products to take care of your iPad as well. The company’s tempered glass screen protector comes with a 9H pencil lead degree hardness, which is enough to keep the display safe from most scratches. The protector also has an oleophobic coating to reduce smudges and fingerprints and promises extreme clarity.The downside is that this protector is a bit more expensive and you get only a single one in the box.