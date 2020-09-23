Best iPad Air 4 screen protectors

Best screen protectors for the iPad Air 4, a summarized list:

amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPad Air 4



iCarez Screen Protector for iPad Air 4





The upside is that it’s cheaper and unlike the glass protectors, this one has antiglare properties which should make using your iPad Air 4 in bright sunlight a much better experience. If you think you’ll be changing protectors often regardless of their durability, this one is the right choice. Unlike the other screen protectors on this list, the iCarez one isn’t made from tempered glass. Instead, it’s a PET Film, which comes with some advantages and disadvantages. The downside is that it’s only rated at 3H hardness, making it less resistant to scratches.The upside is that it’s cheaper and unlike the glass protectors, this one has antiglare properties which should make using your iPad Air 4 in bright sunlight a much better experience. If you think you’ll be changing protectors often regardless of their durability, this one is the right choice.



Supershieldz Screen Protector for iPad Air 4

The Supershieldz temperade glass screen protector is the most affordable option among the four glass ones on this list. It’s as thin as the Spigen one but comes with an added extra: curve edges. Sure, at that thickness even regular edges are barely an annoyance but our fingers are very sensitive and when you’re holding your iPad, your thumb will be happier glance against smoother edges. Plus, that makes it less likely that the protector will catch on something and get damaged.



And despite the lower price, you still get a couple protectors in the pack. Pretty good value!



IVSO Screen Protector for iPad Air 4

IVSO offers the thinnest tempered glass screen protector with a thickness of just 0.25mm. Now, that does make it slightly less impact resistant but when it comes to scratches, it should do just fine. It’s still rated at 9H hardness and offers all the usual benefits of tempered glass. On top of that, its tiny edges are also curved to make it even less noticeable that you have a protector on your iPad Air. If you’re looking for the stealthiest screen protector, that’s the one to go for!



