Best iPad Air 4 screen protectors
Best screen protectors for the iPad Air 4, a summarized list:
- Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- amFilm Tempered Glass Glass Screen Protector
- iCarez PET Film Screen Protector
- Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- IVSO Screen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
And now time to take a closer look at each screen protector:
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPad Air 4
The downside is that this protector is a bit more expensive and you get only a single one in the box.
amFilm Glass Screen Protector for iPad Air 4
amFilm has also proven itself in the industry and its iPad Pro 11-inch screen protector is among the most popular ones. Now that the iPad Air 4 has an almost identical design and size, the same protector can be used for both tablets, which is also valid for all products on this list.
The amFilm tempered glass screen protector is a third of a millimeter thick, compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 and has an oleophobic coating just like the Spigen one. The protector also comes with handles for easy, hassle-free application. To put the cherry on top, the package includes 2 protectors, so you’ll be set for a long time.
iCarez Screen Protector for iPad Air 4
The upside is that it’s cheaper and unlike the glass protectors, this one has antiglare properties which should make using your iPad Air 4 in bright sunlight a much better experience. If you think you’ll be changing protectors often regardless of their durability, this one is the right choice.
Supershieldz Screen Protector for iPad Air 4
The Supershieldz temperade glass screen protector is the most affordable option among the four glass ones on this list. It’s as thin as the Spigen one but comes with an added extra: curve edges. Sure, at that thickness even regular edges are barely an annoyance but our fingers are very sensitive and when you’re holding your iPad, your thumb will be happier glance against smoother edges. Plus, that makes it less likely that the protector will catch on something and get damaged.
And despite the lower price, you still get a couple protectors in the pack. Pretty good value!