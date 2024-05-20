This top-notch iPad Air 13 (2024) variant with Apple M2 power is discounted by $65, but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Who's ready for yet another cool deal on one of Apple's amazing new iPads? You may find this hard to believe, but even though the M2-powered 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs and that insanely speedy iPad Pro (2024) duo with Apple M4 inside went official (and up for pre-order) less than two weeks ago, we've already reported on a bunch of different discounts offered by major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the latest promotion beats all previous price cuts, trimming a cool 65 bucks off the $1,299 you'd "normally" have to pay for an iPad Air 13 (2024) with 1TB storage. That's obviously not what we'd typically consider a substantial discount, especially for such a crazy expensive device, but for an Apple-made gadget that's barely a few days old, it's certainly... notable (to say the least).
Because it packs a significantly less impressive processor than a new iPad Pro, the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air is naturally not the best tablet money can buy right now. But its Apple M2 chipset is still faster than what all the greatest Android tablets have to offer in the same department, so if you have a digital hoarding addiction and can't afford a 1TB iPad Pro (2024), you should definitely consider pulling the trigger here.
Keep in mind that other iPad Air (2024) variants (with 11 and 13-inch screens) are only marked down by $50 tops at the time of this writing. Furthermore, Amazon's hot new $65 discount is exclusively available on a space gray flavor of the 1TB configuration, which even more strongly suggests that you don't have a lot of time to act before the e-commerce giant inevitably pulls the plug on the freshly enhanced deal.
In addition to a lot of raw power and a lot of screen real estate, the new iPad Air 13 also has an incredibly thin 6.1mm profile going for it, as well as "all-day" battery life, an always popular Touch ID fingerprint sensor, two more than respectable 12MP cameras, and some excellent landscape stereo speakers. Can you do better than all that at a similar price... with 1TB internal storage space? Almost certainly not, so be sure to push the "buy" button above while you can.
Featured Stories
20 May, 2024This top-notch iPad Air 13 (2024) variant with Apple M2 power is discounted by $65, but not for long
16 May, 2024Apple's just-released iPad Air 11 with M2 inside scores a cool new $50 discount with 1TB storage
13 May, 2024Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with M2 power are discounted on Amazon already Amazon is now selling the cheapest iPad Pro with Apple M4 at a $50 discount with no catches
08 May, 2024It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: