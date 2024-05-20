Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

This top-notch iPad Air 13 (2024) variant with Apple M2 power is discounted by $65, but not for long

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This top-notch iPad Air 13 (2024) variant with Apple M2 power is discounted by $65, but not for long
Who's ready for yet another cool deal on one of Apple's amazing new iPads? You may find this hard to believe, but even though the M2-powered 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs and that insanely speedy iPad Pro (2024) duo with Apple M4 inside went official (and up for pre-order) less than two weeks ago, we've already reported on a bunch of different discounts offered by major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the latest promotion beats all previous price cuts, trimming a cool 65 bucks off the $1,299 you'd "normally" have to pay for an iPad Air 13 (2024) with 1TB storage. That's obviously not what we'd typically consider a substantial discount, especially for such a crazy expensive device, but for an Apple-made gadget that's barely a few days old, it's certainly... notable (to say the least).

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (6th Gen)

1TB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray Color
$65 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon

Because it packs a significantly less impressive processor than a new iPad Pro, the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air is naturally not the best tablet money can buy right now. But its Apple M2 chipset is still faster than what all the greatest Android tablets have to offer in the same department, so if you have a digital hoarding addiction and can't afford a 1TB iPad Pro (2024), you should definitely consider pulling the trigger here.

Keep in mind that other iPad Air (2024) variants (with 11 and 13-inch screens) are only marked down by $50 tops at the time of this writing. Furthermore, Amazon's hot new $65 discount is exclusively available on a space gray flavor of the 1TB configuration, which even more strongly suggests that you don't have a lot of time to act before the e-commerce giant inevitably pulls the plug on the freshly enhanced deal.

In addition to a lot of raw power and a lot of screen real estate, the new iPad Air 13 also has an incredibly thin 6.1mm profile going for it, as well as "all-day" battery life, an always popular Touch ID fingerprint sensor, two more than respectable 12MP cameras, and some excellent landscape stereo speakers. Can you do better than all that at a similar price... with 1TB internal storage space? Almost certainly not, so be sure to push the "buy" button above while you can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Featured Stories

The disappointing state of Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Should we brace for a letdown?
The disappointing state of Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Should we brace for a letdown?
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
Apple iPad - Deals History
18 stories
20 May, 2024
This top-notch iPad Air 13 (2024) variant with Apple M2 power is discounted by $65, but not for long
16 May, 2024
Apple's just-released iPad Air 11 with M2 inside scores a cool new $50 discount with 1TB storage
13 May, 2024
Apple's hot new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs with M2 power are discounted on Amazon already Amazon is now selling the cheapest iPad Pro with Apple M4 at a $50 discount with no catches
08 May, 2024
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless