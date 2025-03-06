GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Apple's hot new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is discounted while still on pre-order

Apple Deals iPad
Apple 11-inch iPad (A16) in blue
Who doesn't love a nifty launch deal for an already super-attractive new Apple product? Incredibly enough, all of the company's three freshly unveiled tablets are discounted before they can actually ship to their earliest adopters, with the most affordable member of the trio unsurprisingly scoring the humblest price cut.

Still, you might find it very hard to turn down the super-early opportunity to save 20 bucks on a new and improved "standard" iPad with an 11-inch screen and Apple A16 processor, especially if you were already considering such a purchase at a regular price of $349.99.

Apple Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$21 off (6%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color
Buy at Amazon

You probably need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this presumably unbeatable Amazon pre-order promotion, as the $20 discount is only good for an entry-level 128GB storage variant of the 11-inch iPad (2025) with no cellular connectivity in a blue colorway. All other hues and models are available at their normal prices, which means that Amazon is very likely to run out of inventory or halt this special offer before the slate's March 12 release date.

Compared to the most affordable 10.9-inch iPad (2022) variant, which also carries a list price of $350, this new budget-friendly bad boy is not only slightly larger and considerably faster thanks to its newer A16 chip, but also equipped with twice as much internal storage space.

That clearly means that you're looking at one of the best tablets out there today (at least in terms of bang for your buck), and it's hard to find a better Android-powered option at a similar price.

Of course, it is a little disappointing to see a 2025 Apple device lack Apple Intelligence support, but sacrifices like that very often need to be made when you're dealing with low-cost tablets that undeniably look premium on the outside while packing many excellent hardware specifications (by mid-range standards). I'm talking about a high-quality Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, a set of undoubtedly powerful stereo speakers, a battery large enough to deliver "all-day" endurance, 12MP rear-facing and 12MP front-facing cameras, and last but not least, an always popular and reliable Touch ID sensor mounted at the top of the 11-inch slate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

