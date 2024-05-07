Apple iPad Pro 2024 gets major upgrade with new M4 chip leapfrogging the M3

Source: Apple





Apple also highlights the M4's incredible power efficiency, as it is said to deliver better performance while using just half of the power of its predecessor. The M4 also includes a powerful media engine that provides more efficient video streaming with support for popular formats, including the high-quality AV1 codec. And let's not forget that all this extra power is packed into the new slimmer and lighter design.





All of this means the new iPad Pro will be a powerful device for creative professionals and those who use their tablets for demanding tasks. However, all of these advancements come with a slightly increased cost. The 11-inch model starts at $999, while the 13-inch version starts at $1,299. While more expensive, the price increase is relatively modest considering the extent of the upgrades. We'll need to go hands-on with the new iPad Pro to determine if the higher price tag is justified.

