Apple's 2022 iPad 10 is on sale at a huge $100 discount for one final time this year
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Left without a sequel both in 2023 and 2024, Apple's 2022-released iPad (10th Generation) scored some surprisingly hefty discounts this Black Friday "season", initially going down by $70 from a list price of $349 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration and then selling at a cool $100 less than usual for a limited time.
Perhaps even more surprisingly, that record high $100 discount was prolonged after the official end of Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 extravaganza, and incredibly enough, the same deal is available one last time right now.
Once again, you will need to hurry if you want to save a hefty $100 on the most affordable iPad 10 variant out there, and this time around, you'll have to opt for a silver colorway, and unfortunately, settle for post-Christmas delivery. Clearly, the demand of Amazon's Apple-loving customers is far exceeding the e-commerce giant's supply, which is why the deeply discounted tablet is currently listed as "available to ship in 1-2 days."
That means this killer last-minute holiday promotion could literally go away at any minute now, so if you're looking to kick off 2025 in style with one of the best tablets out there at the lowest possible price, you should definitely place your order right away.
Keep in mind that the silver-coated 10th-gen iPad with 64GB storage and no cellular connectivity technically shows up as marked down by only 70 bucks from a regular price of $349, with an additional $29.01 discount available upon applying a special coupon with a simple click of a button.
At this seemingly unbeatable price, Apple's "vanilla" iPad (2022) goes up against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) and Galaxy Tab A9+ rather than the costlier Tab S9 FE. That's certainly not an easy battle to win, but this puppy's sharp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, "modern" design with reasonably thin bezels, respectable A14 Bionic processor, decent battery life, and stellar software support unquestionably justify a purchase today for a lot of cash-strapped Apple fans.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Dec, 2024Apple's 2022 iPad 10 is on sale at a huge $100 discount for one final time this year
17 Dec, 2024Amazon gives you another chance to buy the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at its Black Friday price
10 Dec, 2024You have 24 hours (or less) to get Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) at an unprecedented $130 discount
09 Dec, 2024The superb iPad Air 11-inch M2 (2024) is $100 off at Amazon yet again
03 Dec, 2024Apple's 10th Gen iPad remains on sale at its lowest Black Friday price, but surely not for long
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: