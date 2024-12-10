Hurry up and order the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at this amazing discount if you want to get it by Christmas!
Yes, ladies and gents, there's still time to get that perfect Christmas gift for each and every special person in your life, but if you think that gift might be a mid-range Android tablet with a large and reasonably high-quality display in tow, as well as a built-in stylus and stellar long-term software support, you should probably look to take advantage of Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal as soon as possible.
This is part of the same end-of-the-year Discover Samsung Winter campaign as those amazing Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 offers, and while technically it may seem like you have several days left to order the 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and still receive it by December 24 without any problem, incredibly strong demand for certain models is making that schedule a lot tighter.
Marked down from a $449.99 list price to just $289.99, the entry-level variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is available with guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery in gray and lavender colorways only, while the mint and silver hues are likely to keep you waiting until close to December 31.
The higher-end Galaxy Tab S9 FE model with 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, meanwhile, can be had in all four of those color options at an identical $160 discount from a regular price of $519.99 with no concerns of late shipping... at least for the time being.
To my knowledge, $289.99 marks a new record low price for this one-year-old Android slate powered by a more than respectable Exynos 1380 processor and equipped with a large 8,000mAh battery capable of charging at remarkable 45W speeds.
If you want to further reduce your last-minute holiday spending, you can incredibly do that with ease by trading in something like the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus, Tab S7 FE, or Tab S8, in which case the price of a 128GB Tab S9 FE variant will fall to a measly $149.99. Now that's what I call a Christmas miracle!
Things that are NOT allowed: