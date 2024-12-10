Hurry up and order the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at this amazing discount if you want to get it by Christmas!





This is part of the same end-of-the-year Discover Samsung Winter campaign as those amazing This is part of the same end-of-the-year Discover Samsung Winter campaign as those amazing Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 offers , and while technically it may seem like you have several days left to order the 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and still receive it by December 24 without any problem, incredibly strong demand for certain models is making that schedule a lot tighter.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) $160 off (36%) $289 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) $160 off (31%) $359 99 $519 99 Buy at Samsung





Marked down from a $449.99 list price to just $289.99, the entry-level variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is available with guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery in gray and lavender colorways only, while the mint and silver hues are likely to keep you waiting until close to December 31.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The higher-end Galaxy Tab S9 FE model with 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, meanwhile, can be had in all four of those color options at an identical $160 discount from a regular price of $519.99 with no concerns of late shipping... at least for the time being.





To my knowledge, $289.99 marks a new record low price for this one-year-old Android slate powered by a more than respectable Exynos 1380 processor and equipped with a large 8,000mAh battery capable of charging at remarkable 45W speeds.



