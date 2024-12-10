Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Hurry up and order the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at this amazing discount if you want to get it by Christmas!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Yes, ladies and gents, there's still time to get that perfect Christmas gift for each and every special person in your life, but if you think that gift might be a mid-range Android tablet with a large and reasonably high-quality display in tow, as well as a built-in stylus and stellar long-term software support, you should probably look to take advantage of Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal as soon as possible.

This is part of the same end-of-the-year Discover Samsung Winter campaign as those amazing Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 6 offers, and while technically it may seem like you have several days left to order the 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and still receive it by December 24 without any problem, incredibly strong demand for certain models is making that schedule a lot tighter.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In)
$160 off (36%)
$289 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In)
$160 off (31%)
$359 99
$519 99
Buy at Samsung

Marked down from a $449.99 list price to just $289.99, the entry-level variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is available with guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery in gray and lavender colorways only, while the mint and silver hues are likely to keep you waiting until close to December 31.

The higher-end Galaxy Tab S9 FE model with 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, meanwhile, can be had in all four of those color options at an identical $160 discount from a regular price of $519.99 with no concerns of late shipping... at least for the time being.

To my knowledge, $289.99 marks a new record low price for this one-year-old Android slate powered by a more than respectable Exynos 1380 processor and equipped with a large 8,000mAh battery capable of charging at remarkable 45W speeds.

If you want to further reduce your last-minute holiday spending, you can incredibly do that with ease by trading in something like the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 Plus, Tab S7 FE, or Tab S8, in which case the price of a 128GB Tab S9 FE variant will fall to a measly $149.99. Now that's what I call a Christmas miracle!
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

