Massively discounted, the easy-on-the-pocket Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now an even better deal
While we're seeing massive Black Friday tablet deals on top-tier slates such as the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10+, these are still far from affordable. So, if you're someone on a budget and don't need this much firepower, Amazon's current Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is probably the one you should go for.
While it's not a powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) rocks a capable Exynos 1280 chipset and can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. It also comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you can expand its storage space. A downside, though, is the low amount of RAM — just 4GB — suggesting it won't be able to handle multiple apps simultaneously.
It also offers good battery life, providing up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. Another highlight is its included S Pen, which you can use to take notes and even paint
In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may not be on par with the best tablets on the market, but it's a great choice for someone on a budget who uses their tablet for basic stuff like watching videos, reading the news, and browsing the web. So, don't miss out and save $95 on this tablet while you still can!
The retailer is currently offering a sweet 28% discount on the 128GB model of Samsung's affordable slate, allowing you to save $95. Thanks to this markdown, you can get your hands on a unit for less than $250, which is a nice price for this model.
On the bright side, this bad boy is lightweight and delivers a good watching experience, boasting speakers tuned by AKG, a 10.4-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, and Dolby Atmos support.
