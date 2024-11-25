Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Massively discounted, the easy-on-the-pocket Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now an even better deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) on a white background.
While we're seeing massive Black Friday tablet deals on top-tier slates such as the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10+, these are still far from affordable. So, if you're someone on a budget and don't need this much firepower, Amazon's current Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is probably the one you should go for.

The retailer is currently offering a sweet 28% discount on the 128GB model of Samsung's affordable slate, allowing you to save $95. Thanks to this markdown, you can get your hands on a unit for less than $250, which is a nice price for this model.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 128GB: Save $95!

Grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 with 128GB of storage for under $250 on Amazon and save $95 in the process! The tablet offers decent performance for day-to-day tasks, delivers a good watching experience on the cheap, and it's a true bargain at its current price. Don't miss out and save today!
$95 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


While it's not a powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) rocks a capable Exynos 1280 chipset and can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. It also comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you can expand its storage space. A downside, though, is the low amount of RAM — just 4GB — suggesting it won't be able to handle multiple apps simultaneously.

On the bright side, this bad boy is lightweight and delivers a good watching experience, boasting speakers tuned by AKG, a 10.4-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, and Dolby Atmos support.

It also offers good battery life, providing up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. Another highlight is its included S Pen, which you can use to take notes and even paint

In conclusion, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may not be on par with the best tablets on the market, but it's a great choice for someone on a budget who uses their tablet for basic stuff like watching videos, reading the news, and browsing the web. So, don't miss out and save $95 on this tablet while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless