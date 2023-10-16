Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro are somehow on sale at a 49 percent discount with no strings





Although the Studio Pro do lack the state-of-the-art Apple H1 chip of their aging cousin, pretty much all of the other incredibly advanced technologies and capabilities are present here... at a fraction of the price. We're talking $349.99 compared to $549 "normally", but despite their very young age, the latest high-end Beats cans have already received a number of surprisingly substantial discounts

Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $170 off (49%) $179 99 $349 99





The one offered by Amazon for its second Prime Day event of the year last week was unsurprisingly the most substantial to date, at a whopping 49 percent, and believe it or not, that same deal is available today with no special requirements or strings attached.





You even get the liberty of choosing whether you want to purchase the Beats Studio Pro from Amazon or Best Buy at a phenomenal 170 bucks under the aforementioned $350 list price in your favorite color option from a lineup that includes black, deep brown, navy, and sandstone hues.





In case you're wondering, we don't remember ever seeing the AirPods Max score a comparable discount from a much higher regular price in brand-new condition, and come to think of it, we believe the Studio Pro might just be the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones you can currently buy on a budget.





Granted, you should probably not expect these affordable bad boys to sound quite as good as the AirPods Max or the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700 . But their "fully adaptive" active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, and up to 40 hours (!!!) of battery life on a single charge are undoubtedly more than you'd usually expect to get at less than two Benjamins.