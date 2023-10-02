The epic Beats Studio Pro are $100 cheaper for a limited time only; grab a pair while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a solid over-ear headset with all the must-have features and incredible sound quality? Well, we might be able to help you out. There’s an ongoing deal on the stunning Beats Studio Pro. The headset is available for just $249.95 instead of $349 at Amazon-owned Woot, a limited-time offer set to expire soon.
Whichever of the two you decide to add to your collection, know that you’re getting quite a bit of value for money with your purchase. Both of these are solid contenders for the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones title and for a good reason.
With these headphones, you can also enjoy personalized spatial audio and take phone calls without worrying whether the other party hears you. Unlike the Beats Studio3, this headset also offers Lossless Audio via USB-C with three distinct sound profiles to give you the ultimate sound experience.
In addition, this epic headset will keep your favorite jams going for up to 40 hours, something that even Sony’s latest flagship headphones – the WH-1000XM5 – don’t boast. It also features fast charging, and a 10-minute rendezvous with the charging cable supplies them with four hours of nonstop playtime. On the contrary, the Beats Studio3 offers up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. Like the new model, this headset features fast charging. You can get up to three hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charging session.
Ultimately, both Beats headsets provide everything you could want from a new pair of over-ear headphones. So, if you have a little money burning a hole in your pocket and are looking for solid headphones to buy right now, we suggest you pull the trigger on any of the two deals. You should be satisfied with your purchase.
If you haven’t been following the headphones market, the headset was released at the end of July. As you probably expect, it hasn’t been on sale too many times, making the 28% discount all the more exciting. And if you’re not all about the latest tech gadgets, we offer you to shift your attention to Amazon. Here, you can find another great Beats headset – the Studio3 – for 27% less than usual.
The Beats Studio Pro is designed on Beats’ custom acoustic platform. You can expect these headphones to sound quite impressive. Their sound profile is characterized by rich treble and immersive bass. They also feature Active Noise Canceling with Transparency Mode, allowing you to cancel the outside world or easily engage with your surroundings without taking the headset off.
The headset also features Apple’s W1 chip, so pairing it with your Apple smartphone is as easy as it goes. However, it works perfectly fine with Android devices as well. As for the sound quality, you get to enjoy a personalized listening experience facilitated by Beats’ Spatial Audio from these headphones. Additionally, these headphones also offer Pure ANC to block unwanted sounds.
