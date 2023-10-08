Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The top-tier Bose Headphones 700 can now be yours for less on Amazon

The market is full of wireless headphones, but the best ones are usually from companies such as Beats, Sony, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, and more. However, as with everything amazing in this world, great-sounding headphones come at a steep price. That said, at the moment, Amazon is giving you a chance to snatch a pair of awesome-sounding headphones for less.

Currently, the retailer has the incredible Bose Headphones 700 on sale for 21% off their price. Such a discount will translate into sweet savings of $80 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snatch a pair from Amazon today.

In true Bose fashion, the Bose Headphones 700 have a stylish design and deliver incredible sound. Additionally, the Bose Music companion app allows you to customize the sound of your Headphones 700 to your liking if you're not satisfied with their default sound profile.

Also, the Bose Headphones 700 come with pretty capable ANC functionality, albeit not the best on the market. There are also 11 levels of active noise-canceling on board, so you'll be able to adjust the level of ANC just like the sound of your Bose Headphones 700.

Being wireless Bluetooth headphones, the Headphones 700 come with a built-in battery, and you probably wonder how long these bad boys last on a single charge. Well, the Bose Headphones 700 deliver up to 20 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on. With ANC turned off or just set on a lower setting, the headphones should be able to last you even longer than 20 hours.

Overall, the Bose Headphones 700 are pretty awesome. They have great sound, good ANC, and nice battery life. Also, they are now available at a lower price, which makes them an even bigger bargain. However, Amazon's current discount on these bad boys won't last forever, so snatch a pair for less now before it's too late.
