Apple's young and premium Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly half-off for Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Were you surprised to see Apple's latest over-ear headphones score a substantial $100 discount mere weeks after their commercial debut at a recommended price of $350? We'll admit that we were, and we're now ready to admit we're absolutely shocked to see the Beats Studio Pro go for a whopping 170 bucks less than "usual" during Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event, which only comes a couple of months on the heels of this product's official launch.
This kind of thing never happens for new Apple-made devices (or audio accessories), and while Beats-branded products tend to be treated differently than AirPods, a 49 percent (!!!) discount still seems unusual at this point in time.
Of course, the Studio Pros are not only appealing due to their very young age, shining as far as battery life, active noise cancellation, and sound performance are concerned as well, especially at their lower-than-ever price in a number of different color options.
Believe it or not, these impressively affordable bad boys are guaranteed to keep your favorite tunes going for a lot longer than the considerably costlier (and considerably older) AirPods Max, which retailers like Amazon continue to sell for $450 or more.
While it's only possible to squeeze as much as 40 hours of uninterrupted listening time out of the Beats Studio Pro if you keep the noise cancelling feature continuously disabled, the 24-hour battery life rating with ANC enabled is certainly not bad either.
Then you have personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, a handy Transparency Mode if you want to stay aware of your surroundings while also losing yourself in the music, Lossless Audio (via USB-C), and a proprietary Beats "platform" that's obviously not as sophisticated as the Apple H1 chip inside the aforementioned AirPods Max.
Despite that (barely noticeable) flaw, the Beats Studio Pro are undeniably among the best of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones you can buy right now, at least if you hurry and happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber or have no problem becoming one to take advantage of this and many other phenomenal deals just like it.
Things that are NOT allowed: