Surprising Apple AirPower and AirPods Studio launch windows tipped by aspiring leaker





It's now time to turn all our attention to not one but two different events the Cupertino-based tech giant is still expected to hold by the end of the year, at which a flurry of products across several different categories could see daylight.





As usual, the most reliable tipsters, insiders, and publications out there can't seem to fully agree on the timing of each announcement left to go down in 2020, as well as the number of new devices in the pipeline and their identities, let alone their detailed specifications and features.

The reports of the AirPower's death may have been greatly exaggerated





Although Komiya's name doesn't inspire as much confidence and respect as Jon Prosser, let alone Mark Gurman or Ming-Chi Kuo, when it comes to Apple-related leaks and speculation, this Twitter user has been proven right about a few things in recent months while making several other long-term predictions that may or may not ultimately pan out.





Of course, none of the aspiring leaker's claims on record have been quite as bold as the latest AirPower forecast , calling for the mythical wireless charging mat to be unveiled "at the next event" ahead of an actual commercial debut in December.













But now it seems like the AirPower, which Apple originally announced back in 2017 then cancelled in 2019, could rise from the dead all of a sudden and hit stores in time for Christmas. Keep in mind that the 3-in-1 wireless charger has made a number of headlines in the last few months, but no one had the courage to say for sure if the company was able to fix the issues that plagued the original prototype





Interestingly, if Komiya's intel proves accurate, a budget-friendly "AirPower Mini" variant of sorts might come to market first, followed by the full-sized and full-featured AirPower at some point by March 2021. Don't forget to keep that salt shaker nearby, though, and basically doubt everything before Apple makes it official.

You may have to wait longer than expected for the AirPods Studio









While multiple recent reports have hinted at an October announcement for Apple's first own-brand over-ear headphones alongside the iPhone 12 family, @komiyaappleseed thinks the AirPods Studio could instead go official together with a bunch of refreshed MacBooks sometime in November.









Obviously, we don't have an exact date yet or any type of solid evidence supporting this theory, but if Apple is indeed planning to revive the AirPower and take the wraps off a grand total of four main iPhone 12 variants next month, it makes perfect sense to avoid overcrowding this particular event and keep the noise-cancelling AirPods Studio a secret a while longer to ensure they receive the attention they probably deserve in the end.



