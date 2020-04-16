Apple Wearables

Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 16, 2020, 7:29 AM
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
After a successful foray into the wireless earphones market, Apple is now looking to enter the premium over-ear headphones segment. The move could happen as soon as this summer and today Bloomberg has shed some light on what exactly the company has planned.

Noise cancellation and Siri voice controls


People familiar with the matter say Apple is looking to compete directly with high-end offerings from rival brands such as Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. To do so, the company is working on an adapted version of the noise cancellation technology found inside AirPods Pro.

Voice controls through the Siri virtual assistant in addition to a limited set of integrated touch controls are to be expected as well. These two features combined with the wireless-pairing tech Apple has used before should help the earphones stand out on paper.

Of course, the Silicon Valley-based giant is hoping to stand out in the design department too. Prototypes of the headphones reportedly have a so-called “retro look” which consists of oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms.

The yet-to-be-named over-ear headphones could, therefore, resemble the Panasonic RP-HTX90N-W Bluetooth headphones pictured above. Apple is planning metal arms that stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides, though.

Customize the headphones like an Apple Watch


To further differentiate its product from the crowd, Apple has incorporated some very important customization options with the help of magnets. The headband and ear pads connect magnetically to the frame and can be swapped out by users.

Apple is likely planning an extensive range of headbands and ear pads in different colors, and possibly even materials, that will be available at launch and give buyers the opportunity to customize their earphones before and after purchase.

This customization process would resemble that of the Apple Watch. If history is anything to go by, Apple may release new headbands and ear pads every few months to coincide with the start of a new season.

The Tim Cook-led company is understood to be working on at least two versions of the over-ear headphones. These include a fitness-focused model that uses lighter, more breathable materials with small perforations and a premium model with leather-like fabrics.

People familiar with the matter said the customization options mentioned above mean buyers may be able to turn their premium headphones into the fitness model and vice versa. However, this remains unconfirmed.

Apple over-ear headphones announcement and price


Apple has been working on a pair of over-ear headphones since at least 2018 yet their launch has been postponed at least twice, according to sources. A specific launch timeline beyond “this year” was not provided today but previous reports have been more concrete.

Tipster Jon Prosser, who correctly predicted the time and date of the iPhone SE unveiling in addition to several other details, has heard Apple is planning an introduction at the online WWDC 2020 press event in early June. 

However, as Bloomberg points out today, the company could further delay the product if there are more development complications or if the COVID-19 pandemic impedes final testing on the audio product.

Regardless of when Apple chooses to launch the headphones, pricing is expected to start at $350. That presumably means the premium version will be available at a higher price point.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless