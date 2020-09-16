Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 16, 2020, 10:24 AM
The AirPods line has exceeded all expectations since it first launched almost four years ago. It consists of AirPods and AirPods Pro at the moment, but Apple wants to expand into another product category – premium over-ear headphones – in the near future. 

Apple AirPods Studio – Premium Headphones


Apple already has its popular lineup of Beats headphones, but AirPods Studio are expected to take things to another level. A live image leaked by tipster Fudge allegedly shows the headphones will feature very large cups complete with a soft fabric cushion for each ear.

This particular model is understood to be the 'Sport' variant. It pairs the large cups with an oversized headband, which uses a HomePod-like mesh, to provide maximum comfort at all times. 

These two design elements are attached by a slim strip of metal, giving AirPods Studio a slightly more retro look. But if you're not a fan of the Sport version, Apple is understood to be working on a premium model with higher quality materials such as leather. 

AirPods Studio are expected to offer active noise cancelation and take on premium over-ear headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony. In terms of pricing, earlier reports suggest Apple plans to offer them for $350 in the United States. 

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple might be offering AirPods Studio in more than one color. The pictured pair seem to be wearing a Space Gray finish, but a white version is almost certainly on the way considering it's the trademark AirPods coloway. 

