Newest AirPods Studio leak hints at $599 price, no announcement Tuesday

We won't be seeing AirPods Studio on Tuesday

Tipster Jon Prosser has a decent track record when it comes to Apple leaks and, although he believes the company will be announcing the



Three sources have



Further delays are unlikely. AirPods Studio are in mass production at the moment and the first wave of units should be completed by October 20, which makes a release before the end of 2020 very likely.



Tipster Jon Prosser has a decent track record when it comes to Apple leaks and, although he believes the company will be announcing the HomePod Mini on Tuesday, he says we’re unlikely to see AirPods Studio.Three sources have told him that the over-ear headphones won’t be part of the iPhone 12 event. That means an announcement via press release in late October or at the rumored November event is now on the cards.Further delays are unlikely. AirPods Studio are in mass production at the moment and the first wave of units should be completed by October 20, which makes a release before the end of 2020 very likely.

AirPods Studio have already been severely delayed, though. The headphones were first expected to make an appearance alongside the iPhone 11 in September 2019 before being pushed back to March 2020, then WWDC 2020, and now Fall 2020.

The luxury AirPods Studio model will cost a fortune

AirPods Studio will be available in two versions – Sport and Luxury. The former is expected to use cheaper materials designed to work better with sweat during workouts, hence the name.



The Luxury model, on the other hand, will boast more premium materials like leather and metal. The magnetic headband and earcups should be interchangeable, though, so owners will be able to turn their Sport model into a Luxury one and vice versa.



Pricing is perhaps the most important factor.



AirPods Studio will be available in two versions – Sport and Luxury. The former is expected to use cheaper materials designed to work better with sweat during workouts, hence the name.The Luxury model, on the other hand, will boast more premium materials like leather and metal. The magnetic headband and earcups should be interchangeable, though, so owners will be able to turn their Sport model into a Luxury one and vice versa.Pricing is perhaps the most important factor. Jon Prosser believes the Sport version will retail at $349 in the United States when it hits shelves later this year. Anybody interested in the Luxury model will have to fork out a whopping $599, according to the tipster.

If those prices are correct, it means the luxury AirPods Studio will cost around $50-100 less than the 5G iPhone 12 mini, which should be making its first appearance on Tuesday ahead of a release in November.

Apple has also delayed AirTags... until 2021

AirTags is another product that was originally expected to make an appearance on Tuesday. However, according to



That represents the third delay for the product in less than a year. An announcement was first scheduled for the first half of 2020, before being delayed to Fall 2020 and now early next year.



For those of you that don’t know, AirTags will make use of the Ultra Wideband technology Apple used inside the iPhone 11 last year. That’ll allow you to more accurately track items inside the Find My app on iOS, iPadOS, and Mac devices.



AirTags is another product that was originally expected to make an appearance on Tuesday. However, according to Prosser , the item tracking tags have been delayed again – this time to March 2021.That represents the third delay for the product in less than a year. An announcement was first scheduled for the first half of 2020, before being delayed to Fall 2020 and now early next year.For those of you that don’t know, AirTags will make use of the Ultra Wideband technology Apple used inside the iPhone 11 last year. That’ll allow you to more accurately track items inside the Find My app on iOS, iPadOS, and Mac devices.

Design-wise, they’ll be small discs with a metal plate on the back and a silicone front that wraps over the edges.



As for pricing, recent rumors suggest they’ll cost between $69 and $99 at launch. An Apple-designed sleeve and keyring will be available to customers as well.



