Teardown of AirPower makes it clear why Apple had issues with the device

AirPower teardown explains why Apple had to put the kibosh on the project















We can get a better idea why Apple decided to put the kibosh on AirPower last year by looking at a video teardown of the device. The video was posted on bilibili and shared on Twitter by tipster Mr.white (no, not the one who worked for Play Tone records and discovered The Wonders). The video is not in English, but you only need your eyes to see how much AirPower's design reminds you of a QWERTY keyboard. And your eyes also can tell you the story of the 14 tightly wound coils that were supposed to provide power across the entire surface of the mat. The video also shows the Lightning port that was built into the product.





Apple eventually shut down the project by saying that AirPower would not be able to live up to its high standards due to overheating (possibly problems with the coils being placed so close to each other) and the cost of manufacturing the product.









There are some other companies who have been able to accomplish what Apple couldn't. Aira, whose charging pad uses 18 coils, displayed a technology on Shark Tank nearly a year ago called "FreePower." Using algorithms that track the location of a device on the pad to activate sweet spots accordingly. On Aira's website, the company noted that different devices have different charging needs. "An iPhone might need more power to charge efficiently, while the AirPods next to it might require a lot less. If the device is Qi-enabled to receive wireless power, it'll charge." Aira also wrote, "FreePower brings freedom to the wireless charging experience. A device placed anywhere on the surface will receive intuitive wireless power. Traditional wireless chargers have a small Sweet Spot in the center of the pad. If a device isn't perfectly aligned, it won't charge...FreePower solves this with its foundationally different wireless power coil matrix, making the wireless charging experience what it was always meant to be - completely effortless and truly convenient."



