AirPods Studio expected to offer head and neck detection, custom equalizer settings
Now, AirPods and AirPods Pro feature an ear detection tech that allows them to determine if you have got earbuds on. When both AirPods are removed, audio is stopped, and when only one is taken off, content is paused.
The AirPods Studio will have similar features apparently. Presumably, when you place them on your neck, audio will be paused, and when you put them on your head again, your content will resume.
The headphones will reportedly also be able to detect how they are being worn. They will be able to tell your right ear from your left ear, which means you would be able to wear them whichever way you want, and they will route the audio channels accordingly.
The report also says that when the headphones are paired with an iPhone or Mac, custom equalizer settings will be made available, allowing users to choose from low, medium, and high frequency adjustments. This could make the AirPods Studio professional-grade headphones and potentially help unlock a new audience.
Per previous reports, the upcoming headphones will also feature noise-canceling technology and transparency mode. They are expected to cost $349 and will be available in two color variants and two material variations, including a leather model. Apple is also said to be testing a modular design that will enable you to swap out ear pads.
The AirPods Studio are likely arriving this summer.