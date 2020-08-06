Sony's lineup of premium noise-canceling headphones just got better with the new WH-1000XM4

Because Sony's new headphones use this specific technology, it packs no less than 5 microphones as opposed to the previous model that features one on each ear cup. Another important difference between the two pairs of headphones is the WH-1000XM4 includes a new feature called “wearing detection.”Wearing detection is meant to pause playback when you remove the headphones and then resumes it when you put them back on. The technology is not new, but it's not 100% reliable. Microsoft's Surface Headphones include a similar feature, but people complain about not being able to use it all the time. Let's hope that Sony's implementation of “wearing detection” is much better.Finally, unlike the WH-1000XM3, Sony's new premium headphones feature support for multi-device connection, which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. It's a nifty feature that many audiophiles will learn to treasure.