$249 is certainly not right in (late) 2024, but fortunately, that's where Amazon's second Prime Day sales event of the year comes in, slashing 32 percent (or 81 bucks) off the regular price of these noise-cancelling bad boys with personalized spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and an Apple H2 chip under the hood.

AirPods 4 versions unveiled just last month. Originally released back in 2022 and refreshed about a year ago with USB-C connectivity and no other upgrades or changes, the AirPods Pro 2 are thus (slightly) more affordable at the time of this writing than the costlier and more advanced of the two non-Proversions unveiled just last month.





and the While they may seem like they share a lot of the same features and capabilities, mind you, the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 are actually different in a number of key ways, with all the advantages going in the direction of the currently cheaper Pro model. That one offers better active noise cancellation, slightly better battery life, and although beauty is in the eye of the beholder, a sleeker design for most hardcore Apple fans based on the vast majority of online comments, social media posts, and customer reviews at retailers like Amazon.





AirPods 4 will not support in either a noise-cancelling or "base" version. On top of everything, the AirPods Pro 2 are set to receive a major software update at some point this fall to enable their groundbreaking FDA-authorized Hearing Aid functionality , which you guessed it, thewill not support in either a noise-cancelling or "base" version.





In short, I personally see absolutely no reason for any Apple enthusiast to choose the newest addition to the AirPods lineup... or any other of the countless AirPods alternatives out there over the hugely popular and now irresistibly priced Pro 2.

If you've been left scratching your head and wondering what Apple's best wireless earbuds are after that confusing recent AirPods 4 launch , the answer is... still the AirPods Pro 2, especially at the right price.