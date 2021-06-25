Apple's AirPods Max are cheaper than ever before in no less than four different colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The latest killer deal on Apple 's first-ever over-ear headphones comes straight from Amazon rather than its aforementioned subsidiary, and by far the best thing about it is that it doesn't require a Prime membership.



Basically, you don't need to jump through any sort of hoops or meet any type of special requirements to shave a decent (albeit far from earth-shattering) 60 bucks off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in your choice of green, sky blue, and space gray paint jobs.



The snazzy pink flavor is marked down by a slightly humbler $58.70 that nonetheless makes it more affordable than ever for a presumably limited time only, while the silver model is actually a tad more expensive than just last week at a modest $42.51 discount right now.



That's not to say the AirPods Max are bad, earning quite a bit of praise in our in-depth review back in January for their outstanding sound clarity and detail, unrivaled Transparency Mode, overall convenience and clean design. But if you also consider a few of their glaring flaws, like the so-so active noise cancellation technology or the bland and rigid equalizer, you might be inclined to wait for a deeper price cut... or simply buy the top-shelf Sony WH-1000XM4 instead.




