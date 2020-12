5 headphones that are more expensive than the AirPods Max

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

$549

5. Sennheiser HD800 - $1,499





4. Shure KSE1500 - $2,999







3. Sennheiser Orpheus/HE-1 – $59,000

That escalated quickly! The top three spots are occupied by record-setters. Truth is, you can get hundreds of good audiophile-grade headphones around the $5000 price range, so why bother listing all of them. The second Sennheiser on our list is the iconic Orpheus. Named after the legendary musician, poet, and prophet in ancient Greek mythology, these headphones are very exclusive.



So much so that they need their own tube amp to work at all. Yeah, you’ve guessed it right, they are electrostatics. The amplifier itself is made from a big slab of marble and every single one is unique. The headphones are not just a gimmick too - with an audio range from 8 Hz to more than 100 kHz, and the lowest distortion ever measured in a sound reproduction system: 0.01% at 1 kHz they are at the pinnacle of audio technology. But then again, you can buy a Tesla Model S with that kind of money.



Buy the Sennheiser Orpheus/HE-1 (if you dare!) 2. Onkyo H900M 20-carat diamonds – $80,000

Well, at this point the price can be further inflated only by using diamonds, right? Onkyo thinks the same. The brand is well known and critically acclaimed in the audiophile territory but with the H900M diamond edition, things got a bit out of hand. These pair of headphones are based on the H900M model but feature 20-carat diamonds on the ear cups and some rubies too.



Whether or not diamonds improves audio quality, it’s highly questionable (hint, they don’t). But, sometimes it’s “form over function” or in this case - diamonds over the ears. Beats earrings any day of the week!



1. Focal Utopia by Tournaire - $120,000

For the price of a small house or a decent apartment, you can become a proud owner of the Focal Utopia. The most expensive headphones in the world are not the best-sounding. Surprise, surprise - we’re dealing with diamonds again.



This model is custom made and not mass-produces and features gold and diamonds on the ear cups and also on the band. People buy these to listen to their billions multiplying on the stock exchange, probably. Nothing wrong with that, though.



When Apple announced the AirPods Max the tech community went crazy.for a pair of headphones? Outrageous! Well, it's sort of relative, isn't it? It depends on so many things - your income, your dedication to the brand, just how important audio is for you, etc. We're not here to judge the price of the new AirPods Max - or the people who have pre-ordered the headphones, for that matter. Let's just see how far can an audiophile obsession go and take a look at the most expensive headphones in the world. You would be surprised by those numbers!