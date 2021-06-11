Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price
Obviously, a 9 percent discount does not a bargain make, but believe it or not, these bad boys have never been on sale this "cheap" before. Commercially released around six months ago, the largest and most impressive member of the hugely successful AirPods family was previously marked down by no more than 30 bucks.
Get the AirPods Max at their highest ever discount
Just like that modest deal from a couple of weeks back, this slightly more compelling offer comes from Amazon with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements of any sort. Unfortunately, you don't get a lot of chromatic choice this time around, as the silver and sky blue flavors are the only ones fetching $50 less than usual right now.
Of course, true hardcore Apple fans looking to add to their collection of "iDevices" and "iAccessories" are unlikely to pay much mind to... how much they actually need to pay for their favorite company's highly anticipated alternatives to the likes of the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4.
These AirPods Max colors are also pretty enticing
Similar to their top rivals, the AirPods Max come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and premium overall audio quality, as well as a stellar battery life of up to 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges.
In addition to the inherent flaws highlighted in our in-depth AirPods Max review back in January, you may want to consider Amazon's fast-approaching Prime Day 2021 festival, during which we expect to see many great Bluetooth headphones deals offered, before prematurely pulling the trigger.
Then again, there are no guarantees that the AirPods Max will indeed be cheaper on June 21 and 22, and knowing Apple, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if that doesn't prove to be the case at all.