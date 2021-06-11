Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Get the AirPods Max at their highest ever discount



Just like Just like that modest deal from a couple of weeks back , this slightly more compelling offer comes from Amazon with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements of any sort. Unfortunately, you don't get a lot of chromatic choice this time around, as the silver and sky blue flavors are the only ones fetching $50 less than usual right now.





The green and pink hues, meanwhile, are currently available at essentially negligible discounts of around $9 and $6 respectively, with the space gray version costing just as much as usual.





Of course, true hardcore Apple fans looking to add to their collection of "iDevices" and "iAccessories" are unlikely to pay much mind to... how much they actually need to pay for their favorite company's highly anticipated alternatives to the likes of the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4

These AirPods Max colors are also pretty enticing



Similar to their top rivals, the Similar to their top rivals, the AirPods Max come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and premium overall audio quality, as well as a stellar battery life of up to 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges.









Then again, there are no guarantees that the AirPods Max will indeed be cheaper on June 21 and 22 , and knowing Apple, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if that doesn't prove to be the case at all.





