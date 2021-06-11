$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Audio

Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 11, 2021, 9:02 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price
It's hard to recommend the $550 AirPods Max when many of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available today are normally priced at several hundred bucks less, but being able to shave $50 off the MSRP of Apple's first-ever premium on-ear cans changes the equation... a little.

Obviously, a 9 percent discount does not a bargain make, but believe it or not, these bad boys have never been on sale this "cheap" before. Commercially released around six months ago, the largest and most impressive member of the hugely successful AirPods family was previously marked down by no more than 30 bucks. 

Get the AirPods Max at their highest ever discount


Just like that modest deal from a couple of weeks back, this slightly more compelling offer comes from Amazon with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements of any sort. Unfortunately, you don't get a lot of chromatic choice this time around, as the silver and sky blue flavors are the only ones fetching $50 less than usual right now.

The green and pink hues, meanwhile, are currently available at essentially negligible discounts of around $9 and $6 respectively, with the space gray version costing just as much as usual.

Of course, true hardcore Apple fans looking to add to their collection of "iDevices" and "iAccessories" are unlikely to pay much mind to... how much they actually need to pay for their favorite company's highly anticipated alternatives to the likes of the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4.

These AirPods Max colors are also pretty enticing 


Similar to their top rivals, the AirPods Max come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and premium overall audio quality, as well as a stellar battery life of up to 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time between charges.

In addition to the inherent flaws highlighted in our in-depth AirPods Max review back in January, you may want to consider Amazon's fast-approaching Prime Day 2021 festival, during which we expect to see many great Bluetooth headphones deals offered, before prematurely pulling the trigger.

Then again, there are no guarantees that the AirPods Max will indeed be cheaper on June 21 and 22, and knowing Apple, we certainly wouldn't be surprised if that doesn't prove to be the case at all.

4 cheaper AirPods Max alternatives
DEAL
DEAL
4 cheaper AirPods Max alternatives
Jan 26, 2021, 3:15 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Firmware update kills bug draining Apple AirPods Max battery
Firmware update kills bug draining Apple AirPods Max battery
Mar 14, 2021, 1:22 AM, by Alan Friedman
How to reset or reboot your AirPods Max
How to reset or reboot your AirPods Max
Mar 11, 2021, 8:08 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
AirPods Max case and battery. How does it work? Do you need the case?
AirPods Max case and battery. How does it work? Do you need the case?
Jan 11, 2021, 8:19 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher
Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...
The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds have leaked... again
by Joshua Swingle,  1
The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds have leaked... again
Google previews Android 12's new color-coordinated 'Monet' interface, and it's Pixel magic
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google previews Android 12's new color-coordinated 'Monet' interface, and it's Pixel magic
iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect
Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained: How does it sound, is it any good?
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained: How does it sound, is it any good?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless