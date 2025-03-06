You definitely don't have a lot of time to get Apple's premium Beats Fit Pro at this killer price

Android phone





Equipped with active noise cancellation technology and Transparency support, as well as personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking capabilities, these are undoubtedly among the best wireless earbuds compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets today.

That's true at a $199.99 list price, and it's obviously even more true when you can save 80 bucks with no special requirements and no apparent compromises. Yes, your 120 bucks will buy you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Beats Fit Pro units if you hurry, and while Woot curiously leaves out the product's warranty information, I'm pretty sure you don't have anything to worry (or sacrifice) on that front either.





Technically scheduled to run for 11 days at the time of this writing, this exceptional "clearance" deal could definitely expire way earlier than March 17 given the amazing value proposition of these $119.99 Beats Fit Pros and the fact that there's only one color option in stock at this seemingly unbeatable price.

Yes, I'm afraid you'll have to be okay with owning "Tidal Blue"-coated buds if you want to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented new promotion, which is... really not that bad. If anything, that hue makes those flexible wingtips pop even more than they do in a white, black, or gray color, helping you stand out from the AirPods-using masses in the gym, at the office, or while jogging in the park.





The Beats Fit Pro are guaranteed to handle your sweat, as well as the occasional water splash, while also promising to deliver super-premium sound for up to six hours on a single charge or as much as 24 hours when you consider the bundled "pocket-sized" charging case too.





If you don't want to do business with Woot for some reason or happen to miss out on this incredible opportunity to save a very cool $80, Amazon will let you choose between four different Beats Fit Pro colorways at the exact same $30 discount from the aforementioned $200 list price. That's definitely not the deal of a lifetime, but it'll have to do if you run out of options.