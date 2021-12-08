The AirPods Pro 2 could be announced in late 2022, says industry analyst

The AirPods Pro 2 could be announced in late 2022, says industry analyst0
The industry analyst has stated that the second generation of the AirPods Pro is to launch in the last quarter of next year. Earlier reports on the matter have stated that the AirPods Pro 2 will launch in 2022, with one report even giving a third-quarter launch as an option (but none of the reports have given any specific timeframe as of yet).
The AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to feature fitness tracking capabilities thanks to built-in sensors and a new chip with improved connecitivity to toher devices. Recently, Apple released the AirPods 3, which is a successor to the AirPods second-gen, leaving the AirPods Pro next in line to receive an upgrade.