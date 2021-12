The AirPods Pro 2 could be announced in late 2022, says industry analyst

AirPods Pro 2 to possibly launch in late 2022

The AirPods Pro haven't had a successor yet as they were released back in 2019, despite some rumors claiming we should see a successor to the premium earbuds by Apple this year. Now, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states the AirPods Pro 2 will launch in late 2022, reports MacRumors The industry analyst has stated that the second generation of the AirPods Pro is to launch in the last quarter of next year. Earlier reports on the matter have stated that the AirPods Pro 2 will launch in 2022, with one report even giving a third-quarter launch as an option (but none of the reports have given any specific timeframe as of yet).According to earlier rumors, the AirPods Pro second-gen could feature an entirely new design which is expected to get rig of the short stem that comes out of the bottom of each earbud. Some rumors even state the design might be similar to the Beats Fit Pro.The AirPods Pro 2 are also expected to feature fitness tracking capabilities thanks to built-in sensors and a new chip with improved connecitivity to toher devices. Recently, Apple released the AirPods 3 , which is a successor to the AirPods second-gen, leaving the AirPods Pro next in line to receive an upgrade.