AirPods 3 are official: head-tracking Spatial Audio, lower starting price

Over two years after releasing the current-gen AirPods , today Apple has announced a pair of redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) complete with support for Apple's head-tracking Spatial Audio, a new low distortion audio driver, a more compact design, and an even lower price point of $179.

Apple AirPods 3 design and features





The original AirPods offered an instantly recognizable design that influenced countless other products. With AirPods 3, Apple is moving to a more compact look that's inspired by AirPods Pro.





These third-generation AirPods feature significantly shorter stems and adopt a Force Touch sensor. The latter replaces the double-tap gesture found on old AirPods and can be used to control music playback and answer phone calls. The AirPods 3 earbuds offer improved quality for FaceTime calls and have an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating.





AirPods 3rd gen don't use replaceable rubber tips, with Apple instead choosing to retain the same universal tip design of before. The good news is that this means AirPods 3 should offer the same fit as previous models.









Apple AirPods 3rd gen battery life and charging

Apple’s AirPods 3rd generation are rated for 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. That means AirPods 3 battery life offers an extra hour in comparison to the AirPods 2.



Charging is once again done through the included charging case. The case is a little smaller this time around, but it offers even more listening time, 30 hours to be exact. Also, a quick 5-minute charge will provide one hour of listening or talk time on AirPods 3rd gen.



The new charging case supports wireless charging as standard, so customers that have a wireless charger lying around won't have to rely on their Lightning cable. It also supports MagSafe, which is Apple's magnets powered wireless charger. Before today, the wireless charging case was an optional purchase.

Apple AirPods 3rd gen price and release date



The 3rd generation AirPods retail at $179 in the United States and are available to pre-order starting today. Shipments will start reaching customers the following week.



That $179 starting price is lower in comparison with the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case. Meanwhile, the AirPods 2 will continue to be sold at a lower price of $129. The 3rd generation AirPods retail at $179 in the United States and are available to pre-order starting today. Shipments will start reaching customers the following week.That $179 starting price is lower in comparison with the AirPods 2 with wireless charging case. Meanwhile, the AirPods 2 will continue to be sold at a lower price of $129.

