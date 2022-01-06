Apple Support video shows you how to find your missing AirPods

Rumors have been circulating about Apple adding speakers to the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 to use with the Find My App. In conjunction with the latter, a user who can't find his AirPods would be able to use the app to force the case to make a sound loud enough for someone to find them. Images of what allegedly is the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 shows holes on the bottom of the case for the speaker

AirPods are the easiest Apple device to lose









In addition, Apple is reportedly building AirTags integration into the case as well. There is no question that the AirPods are the easiest among Apple devices to lose or misplace which is why the company is working on multiple methods to help them get discovered when lost. The device is small and can easily pop out of your ear or drop out of your hands.







If you do happen to lose your AirPods now, there is something you can do about it and thanks to a video that Apple Support released today, you can see exactly what to do to track track them down. Sure, Apple probably makes a decent amount of money selling replacement earbuds, but it still is putting in a lot of effort helping you find your missing first-generation AirPods, second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the over-ear AirPods Max.





If one of those goes missing, open the Find My app and click on the Devices tab. Next, tap on your AirPods. If these are first or second-generation AirPods, there is a direction button that you can tap to open Maps. The last known location of your AirPods will appear on the map.





If the missing pair is a third-generation AirPods, an AirPods Pro, or the AirPods Max, and the Bluetooth-powered earbuds are out of Bluetooth range, you will see the aforementioned Directions button that you'll need to tap to see a map showing the last known location of the lost earbuds.





However, if the missing buds are close by and are in Bluetooth range, there will be a Find button inside the Find My app. Press on it and you'll get the help you need to find the AirPods



location whether in or out of their case.





If you are able to use the Find button, move your iPhone around your location. Once your iPhone connects with your AirPods, the Find My app will let you know if you're getting closer to them, or if you're moving further away (are you getting warmer or colder).







If the AirPods are missing in different locations and are out of their case, you can search for each one individually by tapping on the "L" button in the top left corner to find the bud for your left ear. Tap on the "R" button to search for the bud that goes in your right ear.

The third-gen AirPods and the AirPods Pro offer more advanced methods for finding lost units if they are in Bluetooth range







Regardless of whether they are in or out of their carrying or charging case, tapping on the bottom right Play Sound button and you'll hear a chime that will come from the AirPods themselves (as opposed to the charging case that for now does not have a speaker). This will lead you to their location.







You'll receive a notification that says, "Volume Warning, these AirPods may be in use. A loud sound will be played which could be uncomfortable for anyone wearing them." You'll have to tap on Play Sound to continue and pray that you simply hadn't forgotten that the missing AirPods are in your ears.







Tapping on the "X" will stop the chiming once you've found them. With the third-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, you can also receive help by putting them in Lost Mode. To do this, swipe up on the handle, and under Mark As Lost, tap Activate.





With Lost Mode on, you'll be notified when the location of the missing earbud becomes available. They will remain linked to your Apple ID so that if someone who is not you tries to use them, their location will appear on the screen. Busted!





Activating Lost Mode is as simple as tapping on continue and following the directions. To remove your AirPods from the Find My app, tap on the Remove This Device link.





Of course, the best way to find your AirPods is not to lose them at all.

