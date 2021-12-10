Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

If you're thinking of getting a pair of trendy true wireless earbuds as a Christmas present for a special someone who just so happens to be extremely into Apple stuff, you're looking at a very tough buying decision right now.





But that's only because there are so many great, and yes, affordable options to choose from, even with both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror. In fact, both the second and third-gen non-Pro AirPods are incredibly enough on sale at the time of this writing at lower prices than a couple of weeks ago, at least at Amazon.





Your instant savings currently stand at only $9.02, mind you, with an extra $29.99 reduced at checkout, at least for the time being. That beats the e-commerce giant's total $30 markdown from Black Friday, which technically ran until Cyber Monday and even beyond





Of course, the recently released AirPods 3 went in and out of stock at $150 during that extended promotional period, which means the same will likely be true at $10 less for the next few days. Unless the renewed and improved holiday offer disappears before you get a chance to actually claim it, which is always a possibility too.





Even though they come without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these bad boys are definitely a strong contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy, having a swanky new MagSafe charging case going for them, as well as an arguably more attractive design than their forerunners, excellent battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and perhaps most importantly, premium spatial audio functionality.



