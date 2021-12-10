Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas

Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas0
If you're thinking of getting a pair of trendy true wireless earbuds as a Christmas present for a special someone who just so happens to be extremely into Apple stuff, you're looking at a very tough buying decision right now.
But that's only because there are so many great, and yes, affordable options to choose from, even with both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror. In fact, both the second and third-gen non-Pro AirPods are incredibly enough on sale at the time of this writing at lower prices than a couple of weeks ago, at least at Amazon.
Due to their much younger age, the AirPods 3 can't quite match their predecessors' massive $60 discount from a $160 list price. But it's precisely that young age that makes Amazon's hot new deal so unbelievably attractive, slashing a generous $39 off a $179 MSRP.
Of course, the recently released AirPods 3 went in and out of stock at $150 during that extended promotional period, which means the same will likely be true at $10 less for the next few days. Unless the renewed and improved holiday offer disappears before you get a chance to actually claim it, which is always a possibility too.