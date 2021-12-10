Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Deals Audio

Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's third-gen AirPods are getting cheaper and cheaper in time for Christmas
If you're thinking of getting a pair of trendy true wireless earbuds as a Christmas present for a special someone who just so happens to be extremely into Apple stuff, you're looking at a very tough buying decision right now. 

But that's only because there are so many great, and yes, affordable options to choose from, even with both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror. In fact, both the second and third-gen non-Pro AirPods are incredibly enough on sale at the time of this writing at lower prices than a couple of weeks ago, at least at Amazon.

Due to their much younger age, the AirPods 3 can't quite match their predecessors' massive $60 discount from a $160 list price. But it's precisely that young age that makes Amazon's hot new deal so unbelievably attractive, slashing a generous $39 off a $179 MSRP.

Your instant savings currently stand at only $9.02, mind you, with an extra $29.99 reduced at checkout, at least for the time being. That beats the e-commerce giant's total $30 markdown from Black Friday, which technically ran until Cyber Monday and even beyond.

Of course, the recently released AirPods 3 went in and out of stock at $150 during that extended promotional period, which means the same will likely be true at $10 less for the next few days. Unless the renewed and improved holiday offer disappears before you get a chance to actually claim it, which is always a possibility too.

Even though they come without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these bad boys are definitely a strong contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy, having a swanky new MagSafe charging case going for them, as well as an arguably more attractive design than their forerunners, excellent battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and perhaps most importantly, premium spatial audio functionality.

AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
Nov 01, 2021, 8:26 AM, by Rado Minkov
AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Do you want ANC or not?
Nov 01, 2021, 4:18 AM, by Rado Minkov
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
Nov 04, 2021, 9:23 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro
Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro
Oct 25, 2021, 2:36 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Would you buy an iPhone if it looked like a Samsung Galaxy?
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Tinder introduces Music Mode and makes your Anthem automatically playable
Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple faces class-action lawsuit over “dangerously breaking” Apple Watch devices
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  36
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
The iPad screen issue nobody talks about
by Rado Minkov,  2
The iPad screen issue nobody talks about
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless