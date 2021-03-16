Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Wearables Audio

Leaker agrees with Kuo; says Apple won't announce AirPods 3 at March event

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 16, 2021, 12:54 PM
Leaker agrees with Kuo; says Apple won't announce AirPods 3 at March event
The leaked photos of Apple’s AirPods 3 suggest that they’re ready to ship, something multiple sources agree with. Despite that, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple won’t be announcing them this month, and one tipster has come forward in agreement.

Apple is expected to announce AirPods 3 in Q3 2021


Anonymous leaker L0veToDream has revealed in a short post on Chinese social media platform Weibo that there are “no AirPods” in their dream. That’s their cryptic way of saying that new AirPods aren’t in the pipeline.

The source confirmed in a follow-up post that their information was shared in reference to Apple’s upcoming third-generation AirPods, so an announcement at the rumored Apple event next week is looking very unlikely.

An alternative announcement and release timeline wasn’t shared, but Ming-Chi Kuo stated in his own report earlier this week that Apple plans to introduce AirPods 3 in Q3 2021, possibly around the same time as the iPhone 13.

The move means Apple won’t be discontinuing AirPods 2 this month either, as fellow leaker Kang stated a few weeks back. L0veToDream confirmed this themselves in a Tweet this morning.

So, what will Apple announce at next week's event?


As for what this means for next week’s event, it seems the most probable announcements involve AirTags and the highly anticipated 5G iPad Pro complete with a mini-LED display. There are rumors of a new Apple TV and iMac too, but some reports have suggested these will arrive later in the year instead.

