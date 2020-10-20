Apple AirTags could launch 'soon' in two sizes

Two AirTags size options – one big, one small

In recent weeks, reliable source L0veToDream has made a habit of posting cryptic Tweets about upcoming Apple products and then revealing their true meaning once the announcements have happened.



His latest Tweets are much easier to decipher, though. The



This is the first time we’ve heard about more than one size, but In recent weeks, reliable source L0veToDream has made a habit of posting cryptic Tweets about upcoming Apple products and then revealing their true meaning once the announcements have happened.His latest Tweets are much easier to decipher, though. The first one reads ‘tag TAG’ and the second one says ‘big one, small one, coming soon.’ Together, these seem to suggest Apple has two AirTags size options in the works.This is the first time we’ve heard about more than one size, but Jon Prosser has corroborated the report. Perhaps the smaller AirTags are designed for wallets and keys, while the larger ones could be made for backpacks and other big items.



The AirTags tracking tags are expected to resemble small rubber disks and arrive alongside an Apple-designed leather holder and keyring. They work with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip and should allow for more accurate item tracking than traditional Bluetooth trackers.



There’s no concrete information about prices at the moment, but the official announcement could take place next month. Specifically, at the next press event which is rumored for Tuesday, November 17.





Apple has few announcements left for 2020, but one product that could make an appearance in the coming months is AirTags. Now, one tipster has revealed an important detail ahead of their unveiling.