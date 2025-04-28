Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price

By
Apple Deals iPad
Apple iPad (A16)
Far from a revolutionary device, the recently released iPad 11 can be a very smart purchase for hardcore Apple fans on tight budgets. That's true at the $349 regular starting price of the 11-inch slate with A16 processing power, and it's of course even more true at an unprecedented $50 discount.

That's right, the less-than-two-month-old tablet is marked down by a cool 50 bucks for the first time since its commercial debut, and what's awesome about this killer new Amazon sale is that it seems to apply to all iPad (2025) variants.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$50 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color
Buy at Amazon

We're talking every single model, from the entry-level one equipped with 128GB storage and no cellular support to the most expensive units capable of holding as much as 512 gigs of data internally and keeping you connected to 5G networks at all times. Oh, and you're even free to choose your preferred color across the board, at least if you hurry and place your Amazon order right away.

At its newly reduced prices, the 11th Gen "regular" iPad is... still not cheaper than something like the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, but it does massively undercut the just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus.

Unfortunately, the iPad 11's base prices don't include a stylus or any other handy accessories, although the value equation is undeniably kept nice and balanced by that reasonably punchy Apple A16 processor, as well as a decidedly respectable Liquid Retina display, excellent battery life, strong sound, and always reliable Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

All of these strengths (and a couple of pretty obvious weaknesses) are highlighted and detailed in our comprehensive Apple iPad (A16) review, and while vanilla ice cream might feel bland, it's important to look at how much you need to pay for chocolate before turning your back on this very sweet and potentially unbeatable new Amazon offer.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
28 Apr, 2025
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
