Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price





That's right, the less-than-two-month-old tablet is marked down by a cool 50 bucks for the first time since its commercial debut, and what's awesome about this killer new Amazon sale is that it seems to apply to all iPad (2025) variants.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $50 off (14%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color





We're talking every single model, from the entry-level one equipped with 128GB storage and no cellular support to the most expensive units capable of holding as much as 512 gigs of data internally and keeping you connected to 5G networks at all times. Oh, and you're even free to choose your preferred color across the board, at least if you hurry and place your Amazon order right away.





Unfortunately, the iPad 11's base prices don't include a stylus or any other handy accessories, although the value equation is undeniably kept nice and balanced by that reasonably punchy Apple A16 processor, as well as a decidedly respectable Liquid Retina display, excellent battery life, strong sound, and always reliable Touch ID fingerprint sensor.





All of these strengths (and a couple of pretty obvious weaknesses) are highlighted and detailed in our comprehensive Apple iPad (A16) review , and while vanilla ice cream might feel bland, it's important to look at how much you need to pay for chocolate before turning your back on this very sweet and potentially unbeatable new Amazon offer.