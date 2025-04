Budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is selling at an even cheaper price on Amazon

Galaxy Tab A9+, 64GB, Graphite: Save 27%! $60 off (27%) The Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage is now 27% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under $160, saving you $60. Powered by a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it delivers solid performance for everyday tasks. Plus, its 11-inch display offers impressive visuals for the price. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A9+, 128GB, Graphite: Save 26% on Amazon! $70 off (26%) If you need more space, feel free to go for the 128GB version, which is also on sale on Amazon. Right now, you can get it for $70 off the regular price. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

While we like high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra , these devices aren't the best choice for everyone. Yes, we know they boast insane performance and have stunning displays; however, we're sure you'll agree that spending over $1,000 on a new tablet you intend to use mainly for browsing and watching YouTube videos isn't a smart buying decision.Going for a more affordable option like the hero of our story here, the Galaxy Tab A9+, is a better choice if you need a slate for only doing daily tasks. Sure, it can't rival the best tablets on the market, but its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM ensure smooth performance for web browsing, streaming, and light multitasking. Plus, it comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to expand its storage, so you won't have to worry about running out of space.Designed with entertainment in mind, it also features a beautiful 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering pleasant visuals for the price. And with the help of the quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support on board, you'll enjoy a great viewing experience without breaking the bank, all while the screen's 90Hz refresh rate makes everything feel snappy and responsive.Speaking of not breaking the bank, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently even more affordable than usual, as it's discounted by 27% on Amazon. This brings the price down to just under $160, shaving $60 off its usual cost. And while the offer is for the 64GB model, the one with 128GB of storage is also on sale, available for $70 off, meaning it can be yours for just south of $200.We don't know how long these deals will last, so we encourage you to act fast and score one now since it may be too late tomorrow!