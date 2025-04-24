Budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is selling at an even cheaper price on Amazon
While we like high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, these devices aren't the best choice for everyone. Yes, we know they boast insane performance and have stunning displays; however, we're sure you'll agree that spending over $1,000 on a new tablet you intend to use mainly for browsing and watching YouTube videos isn't a smart buying decision.
Going for a more affordable option like the hero of our story here, the Galaxy Tab A9+, is a better choice if you need a slate for only doing daily tasks. Sure, it can't rival the best tablets on the market, but its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM ensure smooth performance for web browsing, streaming, and light multitasking. Plus, it comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to expand its storage, so you won't have to worry about running out of space.
Speaking of not breaking the bank, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently even more affordable than usual, as it's discounted by 27% on Amazon. This brings the price down to just under $160, shaving $60 off its usual cost. And while the offer is for the 64GB model, the one with 128GB of storage is also on sale, available for $70 off, meaning it can be yours for just south of $200.
We don't know how long these deals will last, so we encourage you to act fast and score one now since it may be too late tomorrow!
Designed with entertainment in mind, it also features a beautiful 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering pleasant visuals for the price. And with the help of the quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support on board, you'll enjoy a great viewing experience without breaking the bank, all while the screen's 90Hz refresh rate makes everything feel snappy and responsive.
