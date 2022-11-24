Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Apple's standard 10.9-inch iPad (2022) is on sale at special prices in all variants

Due to its late release and attractive new design with thinner-than-ever bezels and more screen real estate squeezed into a similarly compact body as its 2021 predecessor, Apple's 10th generation iPad was not expected to score very substantial discounts this holiday season.

That made it pretty surprising to see B&H Photo Video sell an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage variant in a single color at $399 instead of its $449 list price a couple of weeks back... for a limited time.

Unfortunately, that totally random and seemingly unbeatable deal has not returned for Black Friday, but on the decidedly bright side of things, both Amazon and Best Buy are currently charging (a little) less than usual for each and every iPad (2022) model under the sun.

The markdowns are undeniably modest, ranging from 23 bucks for the same aforementioned 64 gig version sans cellular connectivity (in four different hues) to $38 slashed off the $749 regular price of a non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini iPad 10 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and built-in 5G support (in the same blue, pink, silver, and yellow flavors).

Both cellular-enabled 64GB and non-5G-capable 256GB variants are on sale at the time of this writing at a decent $30 discount across all chromatic options, which will certainly not push the offer to the top of our comprehensive list of the best Black Friday tablet deals available right now.

Then again, if you're absolutely convinced this Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher is the best iPad for you to put under the Christmas tree this year, we highly doubt you'll be able to save more than $23, $30, or $38 anytime soon, so you might as well pull the trigger before Best Buy and Amazon inevitably start to run out of inventory in your preferred configuration and color. 

Like it or not, you are looking at one of the greatest Black Friday iPad deals around, and that's unlikely to (radically) change tomorrow.

