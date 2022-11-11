The first great Apple iPad (2022) deal is here just in time for the holidays
Just in case Apple's iPad lineup was not confusing enough, the highly anticipated major redesign of the company's "standard" tablet means that this now looks an awful lot like the fourth and fifth-gen iPad Airs.
That's obviously not a bad thing, but the $449 starting price of the 10th gen iPad is also not great compared to how much its (admittedly uglier) predecessor used to cost at launch and the deeply discounted prices of the A14 Bionic-powered iPad Air (2020) these last few months.
On the decidedly bright side of things, the non-Air iPad (2022) is now on sale at a very special "holiday" price of its own, fetching $399 in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage configuration and a single blue color at B&H Photo Video.
That's still not as affordable as the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad, but this new guy manages to squeeze an extra 0.7 inches of screen real estate into essentially the same reasonably compact body while jumping from an A13 Bionic SoC to the same aforementioned chipset used by the iPad Air 4, and perhaps most importantly, making the connectivity switch from Lightning to USB Type-C.
At four Benjamins (and up) instead of... four Benjamins and a half, the iPad 10 is clearly more competitive in its battle against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE for the title of best budget tablet available this holiday season.
In addition to a decidedly sharp (although non-laminated) 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful processor, and versatile USB-C port, the key strengths and selling points of the "regular" iPad (2022) also include solid battery life, fast and reliable fingerprint recognition, and dual stereo speakers but alas no headphone jack this time around... and, of course, no keyboard, stylus, or 5G support included at 400 bucks.
