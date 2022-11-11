The first great Apple iPad (2022) deal is here just in time for the holidays





Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Blue $50 off (11%) $399 $449





On the decidedly bright side of things, the non-Air iPad (2022) is now on sale at a very special "holiday" price of its own, fetching $399 in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage configuration and a single blue color at B&H Photo Video.





That's still not as affordable as the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad , but this new guy manages to squeeze an extra 0.7 inches of screen real estate into essentially the same reasonably compact body while jumping from an A13 Bionic SoC to the same aforementioned chipset used by the iPad Air 4 , and perhaps most importantly, making the connectivity switch from Lightning to USB Type-C.









In addition to a decidedly sharp (although non-laminated) 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, reasonably powerful processor, and versatile USB-C port, the key strengths and selling points of the "regular" iPad (2022) also include solid battery life, fast and reliable fingerprint recognition, and dual stereo speakers but alas no headphone jack this time around... and, of course, no keyboard, stylus, or 5G support included at 400 bucks.