Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

The 10th. generation iPad is the first to have a landscape selfie camera - even though it should not

Apple
The 10th. generation iPad is the first to have a landscape selfie camera - even though it should not
On Tuesday, Apple quietly announced a couple of new devices - mostly iPads - via a series of dedicated press releases on its official Newsroom website.

Without making any fuss, the Cupertino company stealthily gave the entry-level iPad its biggest makeover in almost a decade. The 10th-generation vanilla iPad now sports a modern new look that brings its exterior in line with Apple’s current design philosophy.

Apple has also officially put an end to the lightning port and the headphone jack on its iPads with this generation of its entry-level model. There are, however, a couple of questionable decisions that somewhat squander what is otherwise, at least on paper, an excellent device.

For some reason, Apple’s cheapest iPad is the only one to feature a landscape front-facing camera. Over the past couple of years, the company has made an effort to push consumers to use their iPads in landscape mode, especially with the advent of more sophisticated multitasking features like Stage Manager. The caveat - the latter is exclusive to high-end iPads. 

Now, the only iPad that fully supports landscape mode hardware-wise is the cheapest, most underpowered model - the one least likely to make use of advanced productivity features. Additionally, the reason why Apple has managed to incorporate a landscape camera in the first place is because the new vanilla iPad is not compatible with the 2nd gen. Apple Pencil.

It is precisely the omission of the hardware that facilitates the direct magnetic attachment of the 2nd gen. Apple Pencil to the iPad enables the implementation of the landscape camera. The reason why this decision is exceedingly short-sighted is simple - the only proprietary option that users now have for a stylus is the 1st gen. Apple Pencil… which needs a Lightning port to charge from.

This means that users now have to buy a USB-C to Lighting port dongle in order to charge their Apple Pencil. All for the sake of a landscape front-facing camera.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The 10th. generation iPad is the first to have a landscape selfie camera - even though it should not
The 10th. generation iPad is the first to have a landscape selfie camera - even though it should not
AT&T shares take flight as Q3 earnings are released
AT&T shares take flight as Q3 earnings are released
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
Apple officially puts an end to the lightning port and the headphone jack on its iPads
Apple officially puts an end to the lightning port and the headphone jack on its iPads
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Popular stories

Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless