Official Apple video reveals the redesigned iPad and the new iPad Pro tablets

There was no hoopla, no streamed event, and no Tim Cook as Apple officially introduced the newly redesigned tenth-generation iPad and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. Apple did release a video introducing the new slates similar in style and substance to the content that we would normally see during one of Apple's well-hyped new product announcements.





The video runs 9 minutes and 14 seconds and kicks off with the Senior Manager, iPad Product Design, Melody Kuna. Besides the bright new colors (Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver), the big news here is the new 10.9-inch edge-to-edge LCD display. To make this possible, Touch ID is now found integrated with the power button on the top of the tablet. Another change places 2020's A14 bionic chip, which includes 11.8 billion transistors and was used on the iPhone 12 series, under the hood. And the A14 Bionic will help deliver all-day battery life to the device.











On the back is a new 12MP camera sensor that will record 4K video, and the front-facing 12MP Ultra Wide camera has been moved so that you are looking directly at it when you have the iPad in landscape mode. And the cellular version of the most basic iPad now supports 5G. We also can't forget the new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for this iPad model which has full-size keys and a large trackpad. The accessory connects to the tablet magnetically. Look Ma, no batteries!





As for the iPad Pro, the new premium tablets are now powered by the Apple M2 chip which features 20 billion transistors in each chip for powerful performance and energy efficiency. Apple calls the new iPadPro models "a complete movie studio right in your hands." And the cellular variants support 5G worldwide and Wi-Fi 6E.





The new iPad Pro models will take the Apple Pencil to new heights including a new feature that allows the device to figure out where you plan on marking up the screen even while the Apple Pencil is hovering above the display. This allows the user to preview what he is going to do before putting the Pencil's tip on the display. And speaking of the display, it appears that the 12.9-inch model will once again sport a mini LED screen with a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, deeper blacks, and true-to-life colors.





The mini LED screen also features 1000 nits of brightness with a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The 11-inch unit will once again be equipped with an LCD panel. Both iPad Pro displays feature the ProMotion panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the iPad and iPad Pro come with the delayed iPadOS 16 out of the box which allows users to "unsend" a new message or even edit one that has just been sent. The new iPad starts at $449 for the Wi-Fi only model and the iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model (again, Wi-Fi only). Pre-orders are now being accepted and the new products will be released on October 26th.

