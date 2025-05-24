Latest Android beta update has me looking at my Pixel 6 Pro in a new light

Most of you probably think that I've always owned an iPhone since the OG model was released in 2007. Yes, the first iPhone was my first smartphone, but after that, the vast majority of my phones have been Android models starting with the Motorola DROID which was released in late 2009. What a glorious time it was to be a smartphone enthusiast as manufacturers were putting out new models quickly.

One of my favorite phones of all time was manufactured by HTC







One underrated phone I bought was the DROID DNA made by HTC. When a problem developed with the phone, HTC sent me a One (M8) as a replacement. You could have knocked me over with a feather. The One M8 remains one of my favorite phones of all time. The unibody aluminum build was solid and the front-facing stereo BoomSound speakers were loud and clear. Eventually, I picked up the Pixel 2 XL which was another extraordinary Android phone









When Google introduced the new design and improvements for the Pixel 6 series, I was hooked. Like most Pixel models at that time, there were several bugs discovered following the release of the phone. Google, as usual, eventually exterminated the bugs including a temperamental under-display fingerprint scanner. One problem that Google tried its best to resolve via a software update was the poor 5G modem from Samsung that would sometimes drop connectivity with the network. Battery life was also nothing to write home about.





Android 16 QPR 1 beta 1, my Pixel 6 Pro is a new phone. After confirming that the Pixel 6 series would get Android 16 , the next month Google added Android 17 support to these phones increasing the number of system updates to five from the original three. And this turned out to be important. I kept the phone around, running on Wi-Fi, mostly to grab images I could use for Android articles. But following the update toQPR 1 beta 1, myis a new phone.





Still limited by the original Tensor application processor (AP), which is based on the Exynos 2100, the phone has been improved thanks to some changes in the UI made by Google in Android 16 . One small example is when you delete notifications from the screen, you previously had to scroll down to see them and then scroll up to the end where a tiny button that said "Clear all" needed to be tapped to erase and clear the notifications. Because of the size and location of this button, this was not such a simple task. After the latest beta update, the "Clear all" button has moved from the right corner to the middle of the screen. It also is much bigger making it much easier to tap.



More importantly, the performance of the device is better. Yes, there is no doubt that the original Tensor AP holds back the phone. But the scrolling is now a little smoother although I did encounter a couple of laggy moments. Overall, there is an improvement. Battery life is also improved although the phone will never last as long as you'd expect for a device sporting a 5000mAh capacity battery.

How to install the Android 16 QPR 1 beta 1 update







Android 16 QPR 1 Beta 1, which includes the September Pixel Feature Drop, Google has added new sounds, and there is a new look for the volume slider. A new feature adds animated weather (like rain or snow) to a photo you've snapped to use as wallpaper. Keep in mind that this is a beta release so there will be some bugs. Still, if you want to installQPR 1 Beta 1, which includes the September Pixel Feature Drop, tap on this link and click on the rectangle that says "View your eligible devices."









This will take you to a page with a small photo of the Pixel model you own. Underneath is a place to tap on "Opt-in to Android 16 QPR 1 beta 1." Press on that link and soon you will get a software update with the new beta. Make sure to back up your phone before you install the update.



