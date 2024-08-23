Pixel 6 line could get extra system support time; will the series receive Android 16?
It's amazing, really. When I bought my Pixel 6 Pro in January 2022, I was guaranteed to receive Android 15 in 2024 and two additional years of security updates. That worked out to three years of system updates and five years of security updates. These days, Google is giving Pixel 9 series buyers seven years of system updates and seven years of security updates. Meanwhile, my Pixel 6 Pro is not supposed to receive any more Android updates following the release of the stable version of Android 15.
Did the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 include a hint about extended support for the Pixel 6 line?
But today's distribution of Android 15 QPR1 Beta1 could be giving us a hint about an extra year of Android support at the least for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Google released today the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 which is the first Beta release for the build's initial Quarterly Platform Release (aka Pixel Feature Drop). The stable version of QPR1 will probably be the December feature drop. The final version of QPR 2 will probably be released in March 2025 with the stable version of QPR 3 tentatively scheduled for June 2025.
If support for the Pixel 6 series was supposed to end with Android 15, why was I able to install Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 on my Pixel 6 Pro today? This would seem to be a strong indication that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get at least another year of system support to Android 16. This has not been announced by Google and is merely speculation at this point. Even wishful thinking, perhaps. Still, all three phones in the Pixel 6 line sport a Tensor application processor under the hood which means that extending support is possible.
And even if the Pixel 6 line doesn't get Android 16, Google will probably allow it to receive the stable version of Android 15 QPR1 in December which would be past the October end of support date for the line. After all, why allow the phone to install the Beta if it won't get the final version? And if Google allows the Pixel 6 line to keep support up to the last Android 15 QPR release in June, it might as well keep going to the release of Android 16.
How do I join the Android 15 Beta program?
There is an underlying feeling among Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners that Google owes them something for putting up with these phones which were always having issues. While personally, I wouldn't turn down a free Pixel 9 Pro XL to make up for having to deal with my 512GB Pixel 6 Pro, extending system support could be Google's way of trying to appease those who feel that they were shortchanged by the company.
If you want to install Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 on your Pixel, go to the Android Beta program website at google.com/android/beta or tap on this link. Once you're at the Android Beta website you'll want to press the button that says "View your eligible devices." You'll be sent to a page showing a picture of the Pixel model you own. You'll see a button to opt-in to the Beta. Tap on it to join the program, and you'll receive an update to install. The QPR Beta releases are more stable than your traditional Android Beta releases which means that you probably can install today's update without fear or trepidation.
After you opt-in to the Beta, go to Settings > System > Software update and follow the directions. Since Google has already released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, if you're still in the Beta program, you cannot exit unless you want to wipe your Pixel phone. The next time you'll be able to exit the Android 15 Beta program without having to perform a factory reset will be in December when the final version of Android 15 QPR1 is released.
