Android 15 Beta 2.2 with additional Pixel bug fixes is out

Google has continued its steady pace of refining Android 15 with the release of the Beta 2.2 update (build AP31.240426.023.B4). This minor but impactful update brings with it a host of fixes that aim to improve the overall experience for Pixel users who have opted into the beta program.

Android 15 Beta 2.2 update on the Google Pixel Fold

One notable fix addresses an issue that had been causing some app icons to disappear from the home screen when users created a private space for the first time. This had been a source of frustration for some users, and its resolution is sure to be welcomed.

Additionally, Beta 2.2 tackles a problem that had been hindering the functionality of NFC payments in certain situations. This fix, along with another addressing an issue with NFC observe mode, should make for a smoother and more reliable experience when making contactless payments.

The update also brings good news for videographers who utilize 10-bit HDR, as it resolves an issue that had been causing some videos to exhibit a green tint. A fix for the app drawer not opening when swiping up has also been included, as well as various other under-the-hood improvements aimed at enhancing system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.

This update, just like the last, will be offered over-the-air to all eligible devices that are enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program. This includes the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The Pixel 5a is not eligible for the Android 15 Beta, but those enrolled in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta will receive the final stable public release, as it is expected to reach platform stability this month of June.

Android 15 Beta timeline | Credit: Google

This is the latest in a series of updates for Android 15 Beta, as Google continues to work towards the platform's official release later this year. If you are interested in being a beta tester, head over to g.co/androidbeta in order to enroll in the beta program.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

