Android 15 Beta 2.2 with additional Pixel bug fixes is out

Android 15 Beta 2.2 update on the Beta 2.2 update on the Google Pixel Fold





Pixel Fold

Android 15

One notable fix addresses an issue that had been causing some app icons to disappear from the home screen when users created a private space for the first time. This had been a source of frustration for some users, and its resolution is sure to be welcomed.Additionally, Beta 2.2 tackles a problem that had been hindering the functionality of NFC payments in certain situations. This fix, along with another addressing an issue with NFC observe mode, should make for a smoother and more reliable experience when making contactless payments.The update also brings good news for videographers who utilize 10-bit HDR, as it resolves an issue that had been causing some videos to exhibit a green tint. A fix for the app drawer not opening when swiping up has also been included, as well as various other under-the-hood improvements aimed at enhancing system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.This update, just like the last, will be offered over-the-air to all eligible devices that are enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program. This includes the Pixel 8a , and Pixel Tablet . The Pixel 5a is not eligible for theBeta, but those enrolled in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta will receive the final stable public release, as it is expected to reach platform stability this month of June.